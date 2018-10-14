Alok Nath's Wife Moves Court Against Vinta Nanda, Requests Police Investigation

Alok Nath's wife Ashu Singh has moved court against television writer-director Vinta Nanda after the latter alleged that the actor raped her 19 years ago.It is reported that in an application to the Chief Metropoliton Magistrate in Mumbai’s court Ashu Singh, has requested the police to probe into the matter. Though the television actor denied the accusations, he filed a complaint at the police station. Mumbai Mirror quoted Alok Nath's advocate Ashok Saraogi as saying. “A complaint was submitted to the police for defaming my client; we have also moved court in the matter.”The actor has also filed a defamation case against her on Saturday.For the unversed, last week in a Facebook post, Vinta accused Alok Nath of spiking her drink and raping her 19 years ago. She wrote “I was invited to a party to this man’s house, his wife, my best friend was out of town. As the evening flowed, my drinks were mixed and I began to feel strange. Then at around 2am I left his house."She added, "I started to walk home on the empty streets although the distance to my own house was long. Midway I was accosted by this man who was driving his own car and he asked me to sit in it and said he would drop me home. I trusted him and sat in his car. I have faint memory after that. I can remember more liquor being poured into my mouth and I remember being violated endlessly. When I woke up the next afternoon, I was in pain. I hadn’t just been raped, I was taken to my own house and had been brutalised. I couldn’t get up for my bed.”Earlier in his response to the allegations, Nath said, “Neither I am denying this nor do I would agree with it. It (rape) must have happened, but someone else would have done it."Other than Nanda, Sandhya Mridul also shared her account of being harassed by Nath.