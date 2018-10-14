English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Alok Nath's Wife Moves Court Against Vinta Nanda, Requests Police Investigation
Alok Nath's wife Ashu Singh has moved court against television writer-director Vinta Nanda.
Veteran TV writer, producer and director Vinta Nanda, in a detailed Facebook post, has alleged that Alok Nath raped her more than once 19 years ago after he was sacked from their iconic show Tara for misbehaving with its lead actress. (Image: AFP)
Loading...
Alok Nath's wife Ashu Singh has moved court against television writer-director Vinta Nanda after the latter alleged that the actor raped her 19 years ago.
It is reported that in an application to the Chief Metropoliton Magistrate in Mumbai’s court Ashu Singh, has requested the police to probe into the matter. Though the television actor denied the accusations, he filed a complaint at the police station. Mumbai Mirror quoted Alok Nath's advocate Ashok Saraogi as saying. “A complaint was submitted to the police for defaming my client; we have also moved court in the matter.”
The actor has also filed a defamation case against her on Saturday.
For the unversed, last week in a Facebook post, Vinta accused Alok Nath of spiking her drink and raping her 19 years ago. She wrote “I was invited to a party to this man’s house, his wife, my best friend was out of town. As the evening flowed, my drinks were mixed and I began to feel strange. Then at around 2am I left his house."
She added, "I started to walk home on the empty streets although the distance to my own house was long. Midway I was accosted by this man who was driving his own car and he asked me to sit in it and said he would drop me home. I trusted him and sat in his car. I have faint memory after that. I can remember more liquor being poured into my mouth and I remember being violated endlessly. When I woke up the next afternoon, I was in pain. I hadn’t just been raped, I was taken to my own house and had been brutalised. I couldn’t get up for my bed.”
Earlier in his response to the allegations, Nath said, “Neither I am denying this nor do I would agree with it. It (rape) must have happened, but someone else would have done it."
Other than Nanda, Sandhya Mridul also shared her account of being harassed by Nath.
It is reported that in an application to the Chief Metropoliton Magistrate in Mumbai’s court Ashu Singh, has requested the police to probe into the matter. Though the television actor denied the accusations, he filed a complaint at the police station. Mumbai Mirror quoted Alok Nath's advocate Ashok Saraogi as saying. “A complaint was submitted to the police for defaming my client; we have also moved court in the matter.”
The actor has also filed a defamation case against her on Saturday.
For the unversed, last week in a Facebook post, Vinta accused Alok Nath of spiking her drink and raping her 19 years ago. She wrote “I was invited to a party to this man’s house, his wife, my best friend was out of town. As the evening flowed, my drinks were mixed and I began to feel strange. Then at around 2am I left his house."
She added, "I started to walk home on the empty streets although the distance to my own house was long. Midway I was accosted by this man who was driving his own car and he asked me to sit in it and said he would drop me home. I trusted him and sat in his car. I have faint memory after that. I can remember more liquor being poured into my mouth and I remember being violated endlessly. When I woke up the next afternoon, I was in pain. I hadn’t just been raped, I was taken to my own house and had been brutalised. I couldn’t get up for my bed.”
Earlier in his response to the allegations, Nath said, “Neither I am denying this nor do I would agree with it. It (rape) must have happened, but someone else would have done it."
Other than Nanda, Sandhya Mridul also shared her account of being harassed by Nath.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Tumbbad Movie Review: Tale Of Greed, Courage And Prophecies
-
Friday 05 October , 2018
Movie Review: With Andhadhun, You Never Know What's Next
-
Friday 05 October , 2018
Movie Review: Loveyatri is Annoyingly Cliched
-
Friday 28 September , 2018
Movie Review: Sui Dhaaga Is All About Indomitable Spirit
-
Friday 28 September , 2018
Pataakha Movie Review: An Explosive or A Fussi Bomb?
Tumbbad Movie Review: Tale Of Greed, Courage And Prophecies
Friday 05 October , 2018 Movie Review: With Andhadhun, You Never Know What's Next
Friday 05 October , 2018 Movie Review: Loveyatri is Annoyingly Cliched
Friday 28 September , 2018 Movie Review: Sui Dhaaga Is All About Indomitable Spirit
Friday 28 September , 2018 Pataakha Movie Review: An Explosive or A Fussi Bomb?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Novak Djokovic Wins Shanghai Comfortably, Closes in on World Number 1
- Faf du Plessis Gets in JP Duminy as 'Specialist Coin Tosser' for South Africa
- We Are a Very Difficult Team to Beat, Says India Coach Constantine
- Google Will Let Users Hide The Pixel 3 XL’s Notch
- Fortnite is Now on Android For Everyone: Here is How to Download, And Compatible Devices
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...