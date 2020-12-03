ALTBalaji, ZEE5 Unveil New Show 'LSD - Love, Scandal And Doctors'

Mumbai: Streaming platforms ALTBalaji and ZEE5 on Thursday announced their new web series “LSD – Love, Scandal and Doctors”. Starring Rahul Dev in the lead, the medical thriller will explore the themes of power, politics, nepotism and competition and the lure to be the best.

The story revolves around a murder and finding out whether it was planned or accidental, what adds to the mystery is that the one’s charged with the incident are five interns at a hospital, whether they are saviours or traitors of life forms the story, as per the official plotline. Dev, who previously worked with ZEE5 for “Who’s Your Daddy”, said he is thrilled about the new series.

“It feels wonderful to be back with the two leading OTTplatforms. It feels like home ground to me now. “We have just started shooting and I am glad that I get to explore myself by playing different characters that see my fans shower their love and appreciation on each one of them,” Dev said in a statement.

In the series, the 52-year-old actor will essay the role of Dr. Rana, a sensitive man, who cares about his legacy above anything in his life. Siddharth Menon, best known for featuring in “Karwaan”, will be portraying the character of Vik.

The cast also includes actors Punit J Pathak, Srishti Rindani, Tanaya Sachdeva and Pulkit Makol. “LSD – Love, Scandal and Doctors” will be helmed by Saqib Pandor, who has previously served as an assistant director on Netflix series “Sacred Games” and Anurag Kashyap’s “Bombay Velvet”.