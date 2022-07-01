Alvaro Morte: I Love Professor And Money Heist But Part Of My Work Is To Perform Different Things | Exclusive

Alvaro Morte might have received global fame and popularity with the character of the Professor from Money Heist but he ensures that he is not stuck doing the same kind of thing over and over again. The Spanish actor, who can currently be seen in the series Sin límites (Boundless) says that he wants his audience to see him be all the characters they cannot expect. In a roundtable for the series, which was attended by News18.com, the actor opened up about the new character he is playing and also how he wants to keep experimenting.

Answering our question on whether he thinks he will always be associated with his globally popular Money Heist character, he said, “I hope not. It’s not a problem for me. And I hope it’s not a problem for the audience. I love the character Professor, and Money Heist, but being an actor part of my work is to change characters and to be performing different things.”

He continued, “For me, the funniest thing about being an actor is actually changing the character. When I have to decide which project is going to be the next, one of the things that help me choose is seeing that I haven’t done that before. If I have done it before or it is similar to what I have done, I am not interested in doing it again. If this is something new, something that forces me to get out of my comfort area, then I want to do it. The Professor is going to be my companion for the rest of my life. I take him with me, but I also take Logain from The Wheel of Time and also carry Ramón from The Head with me. I hope it’s not a problem for the audience to see Alvaro Morte in all the characters. They cannot expect to see Elcano (Boundless) and they won’t find The Professor in him.”

In the above-mentioned series, Morte plays Juan Sebastián Elcano, a character based on the 16th-century navigator of the same name who is known for completing the first circumnavigation of Earth with his team. The historical drama is a commemoration of the 500th anniversary of the First Circumvalation.

Talking about his character and his approach towards it, Alvaro said, “I just tried to perform a normal guy whose life puts him in a situation when he can become a hero. I didn’t want to make a hero from the very beginning. I love to perform characters from this point of view of trying to be connected with the audience and trying to feel empathy with the audience. My character is a leader, he is not a dictator. He always wants to hear his man’s necessities and opinions. So I built up the character, mainly thinking about that idea, a guy very connected to the people and thinking about the good of society instead of his own profit.

Boundless also starring Rodrigo Santoro, Pepón Nieto, Sergio Peris-Mencheta, and Adrián Lastra among others is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

