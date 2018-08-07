English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Always a Pleasure to Reunite with Madhuri Dixit, Juhi Chawla: Anil Kapoor
Anil Kapoor on reuniting with Madhuri Dixit, Juhi Chawla says they bring uniqueness to every film.
Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor arrives for the birthday party of Farah Khan held at her residence in Mumbai. (Image: Yogen Shah)
Loading...
Anil Kapoor says he is looking forward to share screen space with his former leading ladies Madhuri Dixit and Juhi Chawala.
The 61-year-old actor will star opposite Dixit in Total Dhamaal and reunite with Chawla for his home production Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga.
Total Dhamaal will hit the screens on December 7 and Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga is scheduled for February 1 release.
"It's always a pleasure to re-unite with them. They are one of the best actors in our industry. They bring uniqueness to every film. After so many years they are still loved as much as they were before. I know very well why they became what they are. I understand the reason for their success.
"I have realised how good they are. They are just amazing. Madhuri in 'Total Dhamal' and Juhi in 'Ek Ladki...' are so beautiful and professional. They are still so hard working and young actors should learn from them," Kapoor told PTI.
The actor has delivered hits like Beta, Tezaab, Parinda, Ram Lakhan and Pukar with Dixit, 51, while he has collaborated with Chawla, 50, on films such as Deewana Mastana, Loafer and Jhooth Bole Kauwa Kaate.
Also Watch
The 61-year-old actor will star opposite Dixit in Total Dhamaal and reunite with Chawla for his home production Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga.
Total Dhamaal will hit the screens on December 7 and Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga is scheduled for February 1 release.
"It's always a pleasure to re-unite with them. They are one of the best actors in our industry. They bring uniqueness to every film. After so many years they are still loved as much as they were before. I know very well why they became what they are. I understand the reason for their success.
"I have realised how good they are. They are just amazing. Madhuri in 'Total Dhamal' and Juhi in 'Ek Ladki...' are so beautiful and professional. They are still so hard working and young actors should learn from them," Kapoor told PTI.
The actor has delivered hits like Beta, Tezaab, Parinda, Ram Lakhan and Pukar with Dixit, 51, while he has collaborated with Chawla, 50, on films such as Deewana Mastana, Loafer and Jhooth Bole Kauwa Kaate.
Also Watch
-
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Talks About Fanney Khan, Being Judged And More
-
Saturday 28 July , 2018
Rajeev Masand Interviews Tom Cruise For Mission Impossible: Fallout
-
Thursday 02 August , 2018
Fanney Khan: Anil Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Pihu Sand On Why You Should Stop Worrying About How You Look
-
Tuesday 31 July , 2018
Akshay Kumar Chats About Gold, Twinkle's New Book And More
-
Friday 20 July , 2018
Is Janhvi Kapoor-Ishaan Khatter Starrer Dhadak As Compelling As Sairat?
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Talks About Fanney Khan, Being Judged And More
Saturday 28 July , 2018 Rajeev Masand Interviews Tom Cruise For Mission Impossible: Fallout
Thursday 02 August , 2018 Fanney Khan: Anil Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Pihu Sand On Why You Should Stop Worrying About How You Look
Tuesday 31 July , 2018 Akshay Kumar Chats About Gold, Twinkle's New Book And More
Friday 20 July , 2018 Is Janhvi Kapoor-Ishaan Khatter Starrer Dhadak As Compelling As Sairat?
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Mirabai Chanu Pulls Out of Asian Games
- Salman Takes Dig At Priyanka Chopra for Quitting Bharat on 'Short Notice', Hints At Her Wedding
- Deepika Padukone's Love Struck Comment on Ranveer Singh's Post Will Melt Your Heart
- With Karwaan, Dulquer Salmaan Takes a Safe Route into Bollywood and It is Really Wise
- When an Orphan & Black Slave Got Together to Create Masterpiece Called 'Jack Daniels'
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...