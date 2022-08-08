'Always Stand With Truth': Kunchacko Boban On Actress Assault Case

A press meet was recently held in Thiruvananthapuram, Karala, for the promotion of Kunchacko Boban starrer Nna Thaan Case Kodu. During his interaction with the media, the popular actor reacting to the 2017 actress assault case said that he stood by the truth all the time. The actor added that whoever is with truth will win. Kunchako Boban said that whatever the truth is, it will come out.

Boban is a prime witness in the 2017 Kerala actress abduction and sexual assault case. Earlier, the trial court in Ernakulam city issued an arrest warrant against the actor as he failed to depose before the court twice. The abduction and sexual assault of an actress of Kerala film industry was masterminded by popular actor Dileep.

Speaking of Kunchacko Boban’s work, the actor has a host of highly promising projects in the pipeline including films such as Enthada Saji, Pakalum Paathiravum, and Padmini.

Meanwhile, the trailer of his upcoming movie Nna Thaan Case Kodu was recently launched. The teaser, with a lot of courtroom drama, shows Kunchacko Boban’s character trying to plead his case directly before the judge in the courtroom.

The upcoming movie has the actor in a never-seen-before look. It has been made in sync sound. Produced by Santhosh T Kuruvilla, it is set to hit theatres on August 11.

Speaking of Boban’s Enthada Saji with director Godfy Babu, the film features Sidhartha Siva and Sreejith Ravi in supporting roles. It is billed as a humorous entertainer, and is set against a rural backdrop. The cast and crew of Enthada Saji wrapped up the shoot in March this year.

Pakalum Paathiravum, will feature Kunchacko Boban and Rajisha Vijayan in the lead roles. In addition, Thinkalazhcha Nischayam fame Manoj KU, Seetha and Tamizh will essay prominent roles.

Coming to Padmini, the actor is teaming up with Thinkalazhcha Nischayam fame director Senna Hegde. The film is touted as a comedy-drama. Actress Aparna Balamurali will be seen portraying a major female lead role in the new film. It is known that Padmini will be shot in and around major locations in Kanhangad in Kasargod.

