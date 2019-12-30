Take the pledge to vote

News18 » Movies
Always Strive to Deliver Best to My Fans: Salman Khan on 30 Years in Bollywood

Salman Khan made his Bollywood debut in the 1988 film 'Biwi Ho To Aisi' directed by JK Bihari. As he completes three decades in Indian cinema, the actor credits his fans for his longevity and unparalleled success.

PTI

Updated:December 30, 2019, 9:05 AM IST
Always Strive to Deliver Best to My Fans: Salman Khan on 30 Years in Bollywood
Salman Khan during the trailer launch of 'Dabangg 3' in Mumbai. (Image: AP)

As superstar Salman Khan completes three decades in Indian cinema, the actor credits his fans for his longevity and unparalleled success. The actor, who started his journey in movies with 1988's Biwi Ho To Aisi and made his debut as a lead in Maine Pyar Kiya, which released on December 29, 1989, said many "brilliant" people have shaped him into the person he is today.

"A big thank you to the people who have made me who I am, my fans and well-wishers alike. The most important thing in an actor's life is the journey and my journey has been nothing short of amazing," Salman exclusively told PTI. The actor was launched as a lover boy by Sooraj Barjatya and went on to feature in romantic dramas like Saajan, Hum Aapke Hain Koun...?, Khamoshi: The Musical and Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya. He also tickled the funny bone with his performance in comedies -- Andaz Apna Apna, Mujhse Shaadi Karogi, Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya?, Partner and No Entry among others.

In the late 2000s, Salman made a major shift in his career, with Wanted. The movie established him as one of the biggest action stars in the industry and he went on to deliver back-to-back hits like Dabangg, Bodyguard, Kick, Ek Tha Tiger, and Tiger Zinda Hai. The actor also ditched his comfort zone for films such as Phir Milenge, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Tubelight, Sultan and Bharat. Salman's latest offering is Dabangg 3, and the film has become his 15th consecutive 100 crore blockbuster.

The superstar said he will continue to give his best to keep entertaining his fans for the years to come. "I have seen so much and met so many brilliant people along the way who have taught me so much and carved me into the person that I am. My motivation to work has always been the fans who give me unconditional love and it is because of them that I am always striving to deliver my best to them," he added. The actor, who turned 54 on Friday, is currently busy filming Radhe. He also has Kick 2 and the Hindi remake of South Korean movie Veteran in the works.

