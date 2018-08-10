Ranveer Singh Protects Female Fans From Unruly Crowd, See the Hero in Action

While attending the opening of a fashion store in Mumbai, Ranveer Singh made sure his female fans got their precious selfies with him without being mobbed by the frantic crowd that gathered there to get photos clicked with the star.Videos of him trying to protect his women fans by politely asking men to wait for their turn were shared on Instagram on Thursday by several fan accounts. After getting clicked with the women, he posed for selfies with the men too.True to his style, Ranveer did not leave before creating a little traffic jam of sorts. As he was leaving, he climbed on the roof of his car to address the crowd of fans gathered to catch a glimpse of him. In the videos, he can be seen waving, saluting and getting more pictures clicked.Rumored to be getting hitched with his longtime girlfriend Deepika Padukone in Italy this year, the Padmaavat star is currently busy with his upcoming films Simmba and Gully Boy.He will also be seen spearheading director Kabir Khan’s film on India’s unexpected win at the Cricket World Cup of 1983. He will be playing the team’s captain Kapil Dev in the film.​