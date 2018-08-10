English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Ranveer Singh Protects Female Fans From Unruly Crowd, See the Hero in Action
In a true chivalrous gesture, Ranveer Singh protected his females fans from an unruly crowd at the opening of a fashion store recently.
Photo: Official Instagram handle of Ranveer Singh
Loading...
While attending the opening of a fashion store in Mumbai, Ranveer Singh made sure his female fans got their precious selfies with him without being mobbed by the frantic crowd that gathered there to get photos clicked with the star.
Videos of him trying to protect his women fans by politely asking men to wait for their turn were shared on Instagram on Thursday by several fan accounts. After getting clicked with the women, he posed for selfies with the men too.
True to his style, Ranveer did not leave before creating a little traffic jam of sorts. As he was leaving, he climbed on the roof of his car to address the crowd of fans gathered to catch a glimpse of him. In the videos, he can be seen waving, saluting and getting more pictures clicked.
Rumored to be getting hitched with his longtime girlfriend Deepika Padukone in Italy this year, the Padmaavat star is currently busy with his upcoming films Simmba and Gully Boy.
He will also be seen spearheading director Kabir Khan’s film on India’s unexpected win at the Cricket World Cup of 1983. He will be playing the team’s captain Kapil Dev in the film.
Also Watch
Videos of him trying to protect his women fans by politely asking men to wait for their turn were shared on Instagram on Thursday by several fan accounts. After getting clicked with the women, he posed for selfies with the men too.
True to his style, Ranveer did not leave before creating a little traffic jam of sorts. As he was leaving, he climbed on the roof of his car to address the crowd of fans gathered to catch a glimpse of him. In the videos, he can be seen waving, saluting and getting more pictures clicked.
Rumored to be getting hitched with his longtime girlfriend Deepika Padukone in Italy this year, the Padmaavat star is currently busy with his upcoming films Simmba and Gully Boy.
He will also be seen spearheading director Kabir Khan’s film on India’s unexpected win at the Cricket World Cup of 1983. He will be playing the team’s captain Kapil Dev in the film.
Also Watch
-
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Talks About Fanney Khan, Being Judged And More
-
Saturday 28 July , 2018
Rajeev Masand Interviews Tom Cruise For Mission Impossible: Fallout
-
Thursday 02 August , 2018
Fanney Khan: Anil Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Pihu Sand On Why You Should Stop Worrying About How You Look
-
Tuesday 31 July , 2018
Akshay Kumar Chats About Gold, Twinkle's New Book And More
-
Friday 20 July , 2018
Is Janhvi Kapoor-Ishaan Khatter Starrer Dhadak As Compelling As Sairat?
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Talks About Fanney Khan, Being Judged And More
Saturday 28 July , 2018 Rajeev Masand Interviews Tom Cruise For Mission Impossible: Fallout
Thursday 02 August , 2018 Fanney Khan: Anil Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Pihu Sand On Why You Should Stop Worrying About How You Look
Tuesday 31 July , 2018 Akshay Kumar Chats About Gold, Twinkle's New Book And More
Friday 20 July , 2018 Is Janhvi Kapoor-Ishaan Khatter Starrer Dhadak As Compelling As Sairat?
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Mandhana Shines Again as Western Storm Qualify for Finals Day
- Was Told Not to Wear Perfume at Night: Rajkummar Rao on Eerie Experience During Stree Shooting
- Alphonse Capone: Check Out Tom Hardy as Legendary Mobster in Still from Upcoming Biopic
- All Dog Lovers in India, This is What You Should Know about Keeping Pets and Feeding Strays
- Xiaomi Mi A2 Review: Android One Makes Another Swoop
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...