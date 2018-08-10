GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Ranveer Singh Protects Female Fans From Unruly Crowd, See the Hero in Action

In a true chivalrous gesture, Ranveer Singh protected his females fans from an unruly crowd at the opening of a fashion store recently.

Sneha Bengani | News18.com

Updated:August 10, 2018, 10:21 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Ranveer Singh Protects Female Fans From Unruly Crowd, See the Hero in Action
Photo: Official Instagram handle of Ranveer Singh
Loading...
While attending the opening of a fashion store in Mumbai, Ranveer Singh made sure his female fans got their precious selfies with him without being mobbed by the frantic crowd that gathered there to get photos clicked with the star.

Videos of him trying to protect his women fans by politely asking men to wait for their turn were shared on Instagram on Thursday by several fan accounts. After getting clicked with the women, he posed for selfies with the men too.



Ranveer Singh At JACK & JONES Store | Ranveer Singh Out For Shopping


A post shared by 🔥🔥 (@bollywood.loverss_) on




True to his style, Ranveer did not leave before creating a little traffic jam of sorts. As he was leaving, he climbed on the roof of his car to address the crowd of fans gathered to catch a glimpse of him. In the videos, he can be seen waving, saluting and getting more pictures clicked.





A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani) on




Rumored to be getting hitched with his longtime girlfriend Deepika Padukone in Italy this year, the Padmaavat star is currently busy with his upcoming films Simmba and Gully Boy.

He will also be seen spearheading director Kabir Khan’s film on India’s unexpected win at the Cricket World Cup of 1983. He will be playing the team’s captain Kapil Dev in the film.​

Also Watch

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

While Some Kanwariyas Break Vehicles, Police Shower Rose Petals

While Some Kanwariyas Break Vehicles, Police Shower Rose Petals

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...