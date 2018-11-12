Always Wanted to Direct Sridevi: Karan Johar

Filmmaker Karan Johar, who is known for working with several renowned celebrities and making career of aspiring actors, said it was his dream to direct late female superstar Sridevi, which remained unfulfilled."I'm her huge fan. When she (Sridevi) passed away this year, I was like this is not fair. I used to say she is the one actor I really want to direct and I would have done something with her in my writing and directorial existence. I just love her. She is one actor who updated her craft," Johar said on Saavn's entertainment-based audio show "Take 2 with Anupama and Rajeev" podcast which will be televised on Monday.Johar did not get a chance to direct the 'hawa hawai' girl of Bollywood, but he launched her daughter Janhvi Kapoor in film "Dhadak".Talking about Sridevi's acting, Karan said he was blown away by her performance in "English Vinglish"."...She was from the 80s and 90s but when she acted in 'English Vinglish' and even in many parts of 'Mom', I feel like she has watched other actors, she has imbibed a certain tonality. And a lot of actors from that generation don't do that. You know they get stuck in that 90s acting... Even though she was detached from cinema since 'Judai' which was in 1997, she came back many moons later in 'English Vinglish' in 2012 and I was blown away by her."And I really feel like we lost a special actor. I really wish I could have directed her," Karan sighed.Sridevi died aged 54 in February by accidentally drowning in a bath tub in a Dubai hotel, leaving the film industry, her family and legions of fans in a state of shock.