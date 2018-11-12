English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Always Wanted to Direct Sridevi: Karan Johar
Karan Johar said it was his dream to direct late female superstar Sridevi, which remained unfulfilled.
Image Courtesy: Sridevi, Karan Johar/ Instagram
Loading...
Filmmaker Karan Johar, who is known for working with several renowned celebrities and making career of aspiring actors, said it was his dream to direct late female superstar Sridevi, which remained unfulfilled.
"I'm her huge fan. When she (Sridevi) passed away this year, I was like this is not fair. I used to say she is the one actor I really want to direct and I would have done something with her in my writing and directorial existence. I just love her. She is one actor who updated her craft," Johar said on Saavn's entertainment-based audio show "Take 2 with Anupama and Rajeev" podcast which will be televised on Monday.
Johar did not get a chance to direct the 'hawa hawai' girl of Bollywood, but he launched her daughter Janhvi Kapoor in film "Dhadak".
Talking about Sridevi's acting, Karan said he was blown away by her performance in "English Vinglish".
"...She was from the 80s and 90s but when she acted in 'English Vinglish' and even in many parts of 'Mom', I feel like she has watched other actors, she has imbibed a certain tonality. And a lot of actors from that generation don't do that. You know they get stuck in that 90s acting... Even though she was detached from cinema since 'Judai' which was in 1997, she came back many moons later in 'English Vinglish' in 2012 and I was blown away by her.
"And I really feel like we lost a special actor. I really wish I could have directed her," Karan sighed.
Sridevi died aged 54 in February by accidentally drowning in a bath tub in a Dubai hotel, leaving the film industry, her family and legions of fans in a state of shock.
"I'm her huge fan. When she (Sridevi) passed away this year, I was like this is not fair. I used to say she is the one actor I really want to direct and I would have done something with her in my writing and directorial existence. I just love her. She is one actor who updated her craft," Johar said on Saavn's entertainment-based audio show "Take 2 with Anupama and Rajeev" podcast which will be televised on Monday.
Johar did not get a chance to direct the 'hawa hawai' girl of Bollywood, but he launched her daughter Janhvi Kapoor in film "Dhadak".
Talking about Sridevi's acting, Karan said he was blown away by her performance in "English Vinglish".
"...She was from the 80s and 90s but when she acted in 'English Vinglish' and even in many parts of 'Mom', I feel like she has watched other actors, she has imbibed a certain tonality. And a lot of actors from that generation don't do that. You know they get stuck in that 90s acting... Even though she was detached from cinema since 'Judai' which was in 1997, she came back many moons later in 'English Vinglish' in 2012 and I was blown away by her.
"And I really feel like we lost a special actor. I really wish I could have directed her," Karan sighed.
Sridevi died aged 54 in February by accidentally drowning in a bath tub in a Dubai hotel, leaving the film industry, her family and legions of fans in a state of shock.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Thugs Of Hindostan Review: Aamir Khan's Film Disappoints Big Time
-
Friday 02 November , 2018
Watch: Diwali Fright For Furry Friends
-
Tuesday 16 October , 2018
News18 Festivals: Enjoy The Delicious Thakur Bari Bhog
-
Friday 12 October , 2018
Tumbbad Movie Review: Tale Of Greed, Courage And Prophecies
-
Friday 05 October , 2018
Movie Review: With Andhadhun, You Never Know What's Next
Thugs Of Hindostan Review: Aamir Khan's Film Disappoints Big Time
Friday 02 November , 2018 Watch: Diwali Fright For Furry Friends
Tuesday 16 October , 2018 News18 Festivals: Enjoy The Delicious Thakur Bari Bhog
Friday 12 October , 2018 Tumbbad Movie Review: Tale Of Greed, Courage And Prophecies
Friday 05 October , 2018 Movie Review: With Andhadhun, You Never Know What's Next
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Alcacer Fires Dortmund Past Beleaguered Bayern to Maintain Bundesliga Lead
- Bigg Boss 12 Weekend Ka Vaar: Salman Khan Turns Bigg Boss For a Day and Gives Hilarious Tasks to Contestants
- Thugs Of Hindustan Box Office Day 3: Aamir Khan's Film Earns Rs 105 Crore
- Steve Smith, AB de Villiers Say No to Pakistan Leg of PSL 2019
- Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 Vs Harley-Davidson Street 750 - Spec Comparison
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...