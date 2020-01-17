Always Wanted to Do Action as it Was One Thing I Missed Doing on TV: Jennifer Winget on Code M

Jennifer Winget, who has worked in several leading TV shows, has made her digital debut with ZEE5 Original Code M, which has been receiving rave reviews. The military courtroom drama sees Jennifer in the role of an Indian Army lawyer, Monica Mehra, who uncovers an uncomfortable truth while investigating an open and close case of a militant encounter.

Besides showcasing her incredible acting chops in the web show, Jennifer has also performed some impressive stunts and chase sequences.

Talking about the same, the actress said, "I am really excited to be playing the role of an Army officer. When you portray such a character, there comes a lot of responsibility with it. Also, I always wanted to do action because that is one thing that I missed doing on TV. I have done a little bit in Beyhadh and I think that inspired me even more to take up this. There are a lot of chase sequences in the show. They were very tiring but a lot of fun," Jennifer said.

Jennifer said she chose to sign on the project because it gave her an opportunity to offer something new to her fans, who have so far seen her in either goody two-shoes roles or grey characters.

"Most people are saying that they didn't know I could do something like this. Because physically, I'm not very tall or how you expect a solider to be and I think that was one of the reasons why I also took up this challenge. I'd also like to thank our director Akshay, producer Samar Khan and Ekta (Kapoor) who thought that I could pull this off. They had a faith in me and I'm really grateful for that."

Talking about what went into the preparation of the show, Jennifer said, "I shot this last year, so all my focus was on Code M at the time. There are a lot of action scenes in the show for which I needed time because I feel that it's very important that all your action sequences look authentic. I have even worked on how an Army officer actually stand or walk. So, I did a little pilates and control my diet."

In her 15-year long career, Jennifer has been a part of popular shows like Kasauti Zindagi Kay, Dill Mill Gayye, Saraswatichandra, Beyhadh, Bepannah, among others.

When asked about her experience working on a digital platform, she said, "Whether it's TV, web show or film, acting is acting. The only difference is that the way a scene is treated on these mediums. And, it's something that's not in my hands. So, my way of working is always going to be same everywhere."

