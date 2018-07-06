Always Wanted to Essay the Role of an Anti-National: Prateik Babbar

Actor Prateik Babbar, who plays a misguided youth in the film Mulk, says he has always wanted to essay the role of an anti-national."I have always wanted to essay the role of an anti-national. Playing grey comes easy to me but I had to learn a lot of new things to portray terrorism in the right light," Prateik said in a statement to IANS.Based on true events, Mulk, a courtroom drama, also features Rishi Kapoor, Taapsee Pannu, Rajat Kapoor, Ashutosh Rana, Manoj Pahwa, Kumud Mishra and Neena Gupta.Rajat, who essays the role of investigating officer Danish Javed in the Anubhav Sinha directorial, said: "Danish Javed is interesting because of the context that is provided by the overall story - and not on its own."His conflict is one part of the larger thrust of the film. In fact, Anubhav Sinha had called me to play Bilal. He had seen my picture while I was in the get up for Pari -very short hair and long beard, and Anubhav thought that look might be good for Bilal. I met him, read the script..."My request to him was that 'I'd like to play Javed'. Javed is different from what I have done so far - and a bit of action made it even more interesting for me."Actor Manoj Pahwa plays the accused, Bilal Mohammed. He said: "I normally opt for easy going comic characters but Mulk is the first time I am trying my hand at something more serious and meaningful. I have never played a victim in a film so it was quite challenging."Prachee Shah Paandya plays the character Choti Tabassum who is Prateik's reel mother. She said: "My character is that of a mother, whose misguided son has wronged the nation, and the family. But certain relations are by birth. You cannot change them. Whether it's motherhood or your citizenship. Playing a Muslim character for the first time and living with the actors as part of a Muslim family has broadened my perspective of life."Presented by Kamal Mukut and Soham Rockstar Entertainment, a Benaras Media Works production, the film is produced by Deepak Mukut and Anubhav Sinha. It will release on August 3.