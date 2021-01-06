Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin Might Have Grown Fond of Each Other During Lockdown, Says Former's Close Friend

Bigg Boss 14 contestant Aly Goni’s close friend Dr Ishan Ahmed in a recent interview said that the actor and Jasmin Bhasin were only friends when they participated in the reality show.

In an interview with Times Of India, Ishan said, “Aly and I have known each other since we were kids. I got to know Jasmin through him two years ago. All these news reports about them being in a relationship are not true. I know there was nothing official between them before they entered the show. Aly was always clear that Jasmin is more than his friend, and Jasmin, too, looked at him in a certain way, but they were not in a relationship.”

He added that during the lockdown both of them were away from their families and just had each other in the city, so it is possible that they might have grown fond of each other during that time. And when Aly entered the show, it must have made them realise their feelings for each other.

For the uninitiated, Aly had entered the Bigg Boss 14 house for Jasmin and also got evicted once to keep her in the game. However, he re-entered the show in following weeks.