Aly Goni and Rahul Vaidya Get Clicked Together, Bigg Boss Fans Gush Over 'RaLy Bromance'

Bigg Boss 14 might have been a lackluster season, but it witnessed one of the best bonds in the history of the reality show. Yes, we are talking about Aly Goni and Rahul Vaidya’s friendship. Aly and Rahul set the bar high for maintaining an unconditional friendship inside the house. The two were always there to support each other. Their friendship is still going very strong even several months after the conclusion of Bigg Boss 14.

On Friday, the duo was photographed together as they were stepping out of a nightclub in Bandra. Rahul was holding a DSLR camera in his hand and even clicked a few pictures of paparazzi who were taking his and Aly’s photos.

Ever since crossing paths in Bigg Boss 14, Aly Goni and Rahul Vaidya have been inseparable. Aly was even one of the groomsmen at Rahul’s wedding, which took place in Mumbai last month.

In fact, Rahul and his wife, actress Disha Parmar recently enjoyed a lunch date with Aly and Jasmin Bhasin. While Jasmin Bhasin and Rahul Vaidya started on a sour note in Bigg Boss 14, once Aly Goni entered the show as a wild card contestant, they became good friends. Post Jasmin’s eviction, Aly and Rahul were inseparable, and their fans gave them the nickname, ‘RaLy’.

Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar tied the knot on July 16 in Mumbai. ‘The Dishul Wedding’, as it’s called by fans, was a close-knit affair attended by family members and close friends.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here