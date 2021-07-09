Aly Goni Breaks His Silence On Not Taking Up Work Presently

The reality show, Bigg Boss, has resurrected the careers of several television and film celebrities and provided a boost to well-known personalities. As the popularity of the contestants grows during the season, so does the need for them in a professional role. This has also been the case of television actor Aly Goni who participated in Season 14 of the reality show last year. After the completion of the show, he was seen in two music videos, with his girlfriend Jasmin Bhasin, titled Tera Suit and Tu Bhi Sataya Jayega. However, he has been missing from the television screens for a few months and hasn’t taken up any big projects.

Recently in an interview with an entertainment portal, Spotboye, Aly has revealed the reason behind not taking up any big projects.

The actor tested positive for Covid-19 in May this year when he went to his hometown in Jammu and Kashmir along with his ladylove. He said he is still recovering from it and hence isn’t taking up any work currently. He informed that when he was battling the virus, he had to consume many “steroids” which had some “side effects” and he “put on weight”. He added that his initial priority currently is to get back healthy and in pre-Covid shape.

Aly said though he has been receiving many “offers” of television shows and web series, he hasn’t decided to work on any of them yet. He concluded by saying that he wants to give his 100% to whichever character he picks and feels he needs to be perfectly healthy for doing so.

Before participating in Bigg Boss 14, the television star was best known for playing the role of Romi Bhalla in the daily soap Yeh Hai Mohabbatein that aired from 2013 to 2019 on StarPlus. He had earned a large fan base because of his acting.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here