Aly Goni Channels His Inner Poet and Girlfriend Jasmin Bhasin Can't Stop Gushing

In the past seasons of Bigg Boss, several contestants have found the love of their lives within the house. A lot of couples parted ways after the show, while some went up to tie the knot. Although the 14th edition of the controversial show had some phenomenal rivalry, like Rubina Dilaik and Rahul Vaidya, the season was also loaded with love affairs. From husband-wife relations to contestants confessing love to their long-time friends, Bigg Boss 14 has given us some memorable and adorable couples.

Of the lot, TV actors Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin is one of the most loved couples of Bigg Boss 14. The duo has been quite inseparable ever since they stepped out of the house. From releasing back to back to back music videos, to taking out time for a quick vacation, the lovebirds never disappoint their fans. No doubt, the couple has set some major relationship goals in the industry.

They often share lovey-dovey pictures and never resist indulging in social media PDA. They even drop love-filled comments on each other’s Instagram posts. Recently, Aly shared a stunning monochrome click on his Instagram handle. He looked dapper in his hoodie and stylish sunnies. While channeling his inner poet, in the caption he wrote, “Iss saal bhi tamashe wahi purane huye.. Kitne apne aur kitne hi anjaane huye (This year, too, the spectacle was same, some people came close while some turned strangers).”

In the comment section, Jasmin could not stop gushing over his click and wrote, “Uff kya ada kya jalwe aapke.” Former Bigg Boss 13 contestant Shefali Bagga, who shares a good bond with Aly commented, “wah wah.”

Jasly fans are in awe of their sizzling chemistry and await the wedding bells. Jasmin and Aly have been friends for a long time but during their stint in the Bigg Boss house, they realised their love for each other.

