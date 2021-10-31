Aly Goni Defends Shehnaaz Gill Amid 'Stop Using Sidharth Shukla' Trend: She Has Right to Pay Tribute

The sudden demise of beloved television actor and Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla has shaken the entire nation and especially his loyal fan-base. The actor had passed away on September 2 at the age of 40 after suffering from a heart attack. After his death, his rumoured girlfriend and fellow Bigg Boss 13 housemate Shehnaaz Gill stepped away from the public view from some time. After resuming work, the actress also recorded a tribute song for him titled ‘Tu Yaheen Hai.’ However, this did not go down well with many of his fans who started trending ‘Stop Using Sidharth Shukla’ on Twitter. Now, actor Aly Goni has taken to the microblogging site to defend Shehnaaz.

Aly had shared a tweet which criticised artists including Jaan Kumar Sanu and Amit Tandon for announcing tributes to the actor. The tweet read, “Here we are still mourning this unfortunate event n people who claim to be his close friends are selling emotions on the name of a Tribute. Asking us to make REELS on someone’s death, counting views n likes! How low will they stoop? Stop the mockery! STOP USING SIDHARTH SHUKLA." Aly then responded to this with, “Stop it guys seriously."

Stop it guys seriously 🙏🏼 https://t.co/bCPBMrAQ2U— Aly Goni (@AlyGoni) October 30, 2021

Aly then shared another tweet clarifying his stance and defending Shehnaaz. He wrote, “I think there is misunderstanding in my last tweet.. first of all Shehnaz ka poora Haq banta hai to tribute and I loved that song (Shehnaaz has all the right to pay tribute to Sidharth).. secondly that tweet was for those people who drag Sid in the name of cover songs reels and all. Jo uss tweet mein mention tha (which was mentioned in the tweet).. #peaceout”

I think there is misunderstanding in my last tweet.. first of all Shehnaz ka poora Haq banta hai to tribute and I loved that song.. secondly that tweet was for those people who drag Sid in the name of cover songs reels and all. Jo uss tweet mein mention tha.. ✌️ #peaceout— Aly Goni (@AlyGoni) October 30, 2021

Meanwhile, Amit Tandon, who was also trolled for tagging Sidharth and Shehnaaz on the announcement of his song ‘Dil Ko Karaar Aaya’ responded on Instagram stories. He clarified that it was not a tribute for the late actor. He said, “Just to make this clear to the trollers out there this isn’t a tribute and I tagged sid and shenaz fans fully knowing that she wasn’t a part of the song thinking it may bring a smile on their faces. This was recorded before sids untimely demise and is a song I like that was sung amazingly by @yasserdesai Bas baaki jisko hateful hona hai ho mjhe ghanta farak padhta hai! #tandontalks #sayitlikeitis"

Meanwhile, Tu Yaheen Hai shows Shehnaaz leading a lonely life remembering the late actor. The video also consists of clips from Bigg Boss 13 and their other TV appearances.

