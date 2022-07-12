Aly Goni Gets 'Lost' In The Melody Of Shamshera Song Fitoor, Shares Memories With Jasmin Bhasin

Lovebirds Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin fell for each other during their stint in Bigg Boss 14. They expressed their feelings in the show and have been dating ever since. The couple has never shied away to show their affection towards each other on and off the camera. Their Instagram handles are full of priceless pictures and videos with each other. Recently, Aly shared a video of him getting mesmerized by Shamshera’s latest song while he recalled good memories with Jasmin.

In the video, Aly looked dashing as he walked on a street with Shamshera film’s song Fitoor playing in the background. The video then shared a glimpse of several love-filled moments Aly spent with Jasmin in the recent past. In one of the clips, Jasmin was seen teaching some Bhangra steps to Aly. In another clip, the two were seen cutting a cake. Dropping the video, the actor wrote, “Lost in the moment and lost in this lovely song.”

Recently, Jasmin celebrated her birthday when Aly left no stone unturned to make the day special for his lady love. The actor gifted her diamond earrings and also organised a surprise bash in which several of their friends including Disha Parmar, Rahul Jain, Ankita Lokhande, and Vicky Jain among others were invited.

Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni started dating each other and made their romance official on Big Boss 14. Recently, rumours of the two actors planning to tie the knot soon also made headlines. However, Jasmin later quashed those rumours and said she’ll inform all if something like that is to happen. “Honestly, we don’t discuss marriage, we only discuss work and at this stage of our careers, work is a priority for both of us. When marriage has to happen, it will happen. Right now, we are concentrating on our work. I am not thinking of marriage for the next four-five years,” she told E-Times.

