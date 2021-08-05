Aly Goni is All 'Hearts' for Girlfriend Jamsin Bhasin's Latest Stunning Photos

After remaining friends for years, Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni are now the most adorable lovebirds of the TV industry. In various interviews, the duo always maintained that they were friends, but it took a reality show to make them realise they were more than that. Bigg Boss 14 played the cupid for many couples, from Rahul Vaidya-Disha Parmar to Eijaz Khan-Pavitra Punia. However, the Jasly won hearts like no other. Ever since the couple had stepped out from the BB house, they have been inseparable. From romantic getaways to lunch, dinners, Jasmin and Aly are giving some major couple goals.

The lovers do not refrain from social media PDA either. They often drop mushy comments on each other’s posts which leaves their fans gushing over their chemistry. On July 5, Jasmin dropped a few jaw-dropping pictures of herself on her Instagram handle. The actress was seen wearing a white shirt, with broad collars. The pictures left Aly smitten as the actor could not stop showering love on the post.

Sharing two pictures, Jasmin wrote, “Eyes for you,” followed by a red heart emoticon. It was clear for the Jasly fans that the stunning post was dedicated to no one but Aly. The fans went berserk and showered love on the post as they could not take their eyes off the actress. They resided with ‘fire’, ‘heart’, ‘lovestruck’ emoticons because words fell short to describe the sight. Even Aly played along and dropped a mush-loaded comment in the comment section. He wrote, “Heart for u,” and a heart emoticon.

While speaking to ETimes about their marriage plans, Jasmin shared that the couple wants to take it slow and doesn’t want to overthink about marriage. “It’s a new phase in our lives which is very beautiful and we both want to enjoy and live this to the fullest,” she added.

