Aly Goni, Jasmin Bhasin Make Mushy Airport Appearance, Rubbish Breakup Rumours; Rahul Vaidya Reacts

Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin rubbished breakup rumours as they were spotted together at Mumbai airport on Monday night. The couple was jetting off to London. They were all smiles as they arrived together at the airport. Aly Goni will be turning a year older on February 25 and the actor is planning to celebrate it with girlfriend Jasmin Bhasin in London.

Jasmin was constantly blushing while posing for paparazzi. She looked stunning in a yellow hoodie and black denim which she teamed with combat boots and a Louis Vuitton sling bag. Aly opted for an all-black outfit. He was also wearing black shades. The couple’s video was shared by Bollywood paparazzo Viral Bhayani on his Instagram account. Aly’s best friend and former Bigg Boss 14 co-contestant, Rahul Vaidya, was quick to like the post.

Aly and Jasmin’s fans were elated to see the couple together. One user commented, “May God protect them." Another said, “Such a cute couple. God bless them."

Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin, who had been best friends for a long time, confessed their feelings for each other in the Bigg Boss 14 house. They admitted to having feelings for each other on national television and since then have become one of the most sought-after couples of the television industry.

In an earlier interview, Aly had shared how it was ‘amazing’ to realise that he loves Jasmin in the Bigg Boss house. “I am so happy that we both realised that it was love, and it has made our friendship even more special. I think you cannot look out for love and happiness, it just comes to you when the time is right,” the actor told Indian Express.com.

