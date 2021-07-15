Aly Goni Joins Rahul Vaidya's Groom Squad, See What He's Wearing on The DisHul Wedding

Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar’s wedding preparations are going on in full swing. The couple is set to tie the knot on July 16. Rahul’s close friend and former Bigg Boss 14 co-contestant Aly Goni has also joined his groom squad and begun dance rehearsals for the Sangeet ceremony which will take place on July 15. Aly Goni shared a series of Instagram stories, giving a sneak peek into his outfit for The Dishul Wedding. The actor has also planned a special dance performance with his girlfriend, actress Jasmin Bhasin, who will also be attending Rahul and Disha’s wedding.

On Wednesday, Jasmin expressed her excitement to the paps and shared how she was preparing to attend the wedding functions with Aly by her side. She said, “I am very excited. I have to go for trials and see what I will wear to the wedding." She also shared she couldn’t rehearse for her performance as she was busy shooting. But added, “Now I will go and select my outfit. Sundar dikhna hai na Rahul ki shaadi par (I have to look beautiful at his wedding)."

A few weeks back, Rahul Vaidya and TV actor Disha Parmar announced that they’d tie the knot on July 16. The couple posted a joint statement on social media, informing fans about their marriage.

“With the blessings of our families, we are delighted to share this special moment with you all. We are elated to announce that our wedding is set to take place on 16th of July," Vaidya and Parmar said.

“We seek your love and blessings as we begin this new chapter of love and togetherness," they added.

Vaidya, 33, had proposed Parmar on the Colors reality show “Bigg Boss" last year. Towards the end of the show, when Parmar, 26, appeared on the reality show as a guest, the singer proposed to her in person.

The couple was supposed to get married soon after “Bigg Boss" ended in February but their plans were pushed due to the second wave of the pandemic.

According to reports, the couple will have a close-knit wedding. On the work front, Rahul Vaidya will next be seen in “Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi".

