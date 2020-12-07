Aly Goni on Bigg Boss 14 Eviction: I'm Sad It Wasn't Public Voting Because of Which I had to Leave

Aly Goni's eviction from Bigg Boss 14 house came as a shock to many. He left the house in order to save Jasmin Bhasin. However, Aly doesn’t regret it one bit. “The decision was never difficult for me. I had always maintained that I was there in the show because of her. I am so happy that I could save her. I gave my best to the show and I am happy. I am a bit sad that it wasn’t public voting because of which I had to leave,” Aly was quoted as saying by the official Instagram account of celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani.

Aly says that they were exactly how they are in real life as well. “We are the same with each other normally too. But I am so grateful that through the show I got to spend time with Jasmin. When you are close to someone, you love spending time with them. Of course, leaving her inside was tough for me, but I had to do it to save her,” he says.

When asked about Jasmin's major fight with Eijaz Khan over his dark secret, Aly said, “I never interfered in her issues when I was in the house and I will not now as well. I don’t know what happened between the two of them but yes, I had told Rubina, Eijaz, and Rahul to take care of her. All I can say is that Jasmin is very strong and knows how to take care of herself very well."