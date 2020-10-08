Aly Goni on Jasmin Bhasin’s Closeness with Sidharth Shukla in Bigg Boss 14

While the female contestants Jasmin Bhasin, Sara Gurpal, Nikki Tamboli, Pavitra Punia and Rubina Dilaik try their best to win immunity from the first week's eviction by impressing Sidharth Shukla. Jasmin's attempt caught everyone's attention.

Jasmin's best friend, actor Aly Goni has reacted to her closeness with Sidharth in the task. He tweeted, “Some people are so dumb here lol come on guys it’s a game she was doing her task.. and we all know she is best in it. kkk ho ya fir bb.. stop making stories.. we know the reality and I m proud of her bcoz I told her before going give ur best Red heart and she giving her best Red heart #bb14 (sic).”

Since Jasmin had entered the Bigg Boss 14 house, Aly has been tweeting his views on events happening on the show. Recently he had tweeted, "Yaar Gauahar ki jaga Shehnaaz ko bhejna chahiye tha I think zyada mazza aata...too much fun ho jata (I feel in place of Gauahar, Shehnaaz should have been sent. It would have been more fun)."

Also, he had taken to Instagram and posted, "I will miss u J ❤️ I want u to win this one @jasminbhasin2806 that’s y I don’t want ki tu jaldi bahar aaye hahah... trophy leke aana ❤️ I m waiting #jasmininbb14 (sic)."