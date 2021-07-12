Aly Goni Quits Twitter After Trolls Target his Sister

Television actor Aly Goni has decided to quit Twitter. He announced this major decision after a section of people attacked his family and passed certain comments on his sister Ilham Goni. He left an “angry” tweet in which he expressed his disappointment over his family members being dragged into the social media mess. “Saw some accounts abusing my sister and saying negative things. I used to ignore things but this is something I can’t ignore. Bloody don’t you dare drag my family here. I am so angry right now I might delete my account, hell with this,” he wrote.

In the following tweet, the actor added that he is taking a break from Twitter for some time. He concluded the note by sending out love to his fans.

The actor’s rumoured girlfriend Jasmin Bhasin tweeted urging people to calm down. “ I am neither blaming anyone nor misunderstanding anyone. Just requesting you all to stay positive and calm. When we don’t respond to toxicity, it dies itself. If you love me you’ll spread love , just love,” she tweeted.

Aly and Jasmin participated together in Salman Khan-hosted Season 14 of the reality show Bigg Boss. They got close as the season moved further. After the completion of the show too, they were spotted several times together shopping or on dinner dates. Post Bigg Boss 14, Aly and Jasmin have featured in two music videos—Tony Kakkar’s Tera Suit and Vishal Mishra’s Tu Bhi Sataya Jayega.

Currently, the couple is having a gala time in Goa where they are celebrating the Jasmin’s birthday. The two flew to Goa with their close friends and Aly’s sister and her husband a few days before the special occasion. Ever since they have been sharing adorable pictures and videos with their fans on social media.

Wishing Jasmin Happy Birthday, Aly recently shared a video giving an insight into their special moments inside the Bigg Boss 14 house. In the caption, he wrote that since their love started from the reality show, it remains very special to him.

