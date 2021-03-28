Aly Goni Reveals Favourite Nickname for Jasmin Bhasin, Proposal Plans During Twitter Session

Actors Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin, whose journey from best-friends to lovers was captured for the audience during Bigg Boss 14, have become extremely popular among fans. In a recent interactive Twitter session conducted by Aly, fans asked many questions about Jasmin, and the Jeet Ki Zid actor complied.

In the session, a fan asked about his favourite nickname for Jasmin. Listing names, the fan asked, “Your fav nickname that you gave to Jas? Mine, JJ, Laila, Magic Muffin, Jas, J, Sherni? (sic)." To this, Aly simply replied “Laila."

Another user asked why Aly decided to profess his love for Jasmin during a Bigg Boss episode. Sharing pictures from the moment, the fan asked, “This broke everyone into tears. This was the day where you and Jas did not thought about cameras and you both just confess the love for each other. What made you do this confess love for Jassu? #JasLy (sic)."

Aly then replied, “I don’t know bass ander se apne aap aagaya (I don’t know, it just came from within)."

He also answered a frequently asked question about whether he was in love with Jasmin before entering the Bigg Boss house. “Sach batana aapko jasmin se pyaar BB se pehle hi hua tha na but aapne kabhi bataya nahi (Tell me the truth…you loved Jasmin before you entered Bigg Boss but never told her)."

He explained, “Pyaar toh humesha se tha. Vo hai hi itni pyaari. Bass pehle dosti mein tha fir dusra vaala hua (Love was always there. She is lovely. At first, it was as friends and then as a couple)."

A fan even asked him about his plans to propose to Jasmin. The fan pointed out that the actress wants to be proposed to on a trip to Iceland. To this Aly said that he will plan after the Covid situation gets better.

After the Bigg Boss finale, Jasmin flew to Aly’s hometown in Jammu to celebrate his birthday along with his family. The couple also appeared in the music video of Tera Suit, which has been sung by Tony Kakkar.