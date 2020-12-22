Aly Goni Says He'll Leave Jasmin Bhasin If Her Parents Don't Agree to Their Impending Marriage

Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni share a very close bond. Jasmin had, in fact, publicly admitted on Bigg Boss 14 that she was in love with Aly and even the latter loved her. However, the two often shy away from confessing the same to each other. In one of the episodes, Aly was even heard saying that he wanted Jasmin to propose to him once they are out of the house. To which, Jasmin wondered if his answer would be a yes or a no. And, Aly replied, "let's see."

In the most recent episode, the lovebirds were seen discussing marriage. Aly said that it is better that he marries his best friend instead of wasting time on any other girl.

"Ab main bahar jaaunga ladki dhoondunga, girlfriend banaunga ya pehle time spent karunga phir pata chale won acchi nikle na... phir itna time dene ke baad nahi laga mera mann... toh uska aur mera hum dono ka time barbaad, so main sochta hoon hoon ki tere saath theek hai apni setting...(I feel if I go out and try to find a girl and get into a relationship with her after spending some time but what if later that girl doesn't turn out to be good or I don't feel that she is the one despite spending so much time with her... we'd end up wasting our time. So, I'm thinking I should settle with you)," Aly was heard saying, which left Jasmin blushing.

Later in the kitchen area, Rakhi Sawant asked Aly what if Jasmin's parents say no and refuse to get their daughter married to him. Aly gave a quick answer and shared that he'd stop talking to Jasmin if her parents refuse. He stated that he'll not go against her parents and rather marry someone else so Jasmin starts to hate him.