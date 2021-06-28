Aly Goni Shares a Mushy Post for Girlfriend Jasmin Bhasin on Her Birthday

Former Bigg Boss contestant Jasmin Bhasin is celebrating her 31st birthday today, that is, June 28. The TV actress is currently in Goa with her boyfriend Aly Goni and his family. Several fan pages shared sneak peek from Jasmin’s birthday bash. Dressed in pink attire, Jasmin was seen cutting the birthday cake and having a gala time with her near and dear ones. Here are some pictures and videos from Jasmin’s birthday party:

Now, Aly shared a mushy post for his girlfriend on Instagram. Sharing a montage of videos, which depicted their journey together in the Bigg Boss house, Aly wrote that he is sharing the BB video as the show holds a special place in their hearts. The video had a verse from the Punjabi song Sohnea sung by Miss Pooja and Milind Gaba. The video concluded with – Happy Birthday Jas and a heart emoji. The clip had all cute and adorable moments of the couple while they were in the controversial reality show.

In the caption, he further wrote that as the two of them were 24*7 with each other they have realised so many things. He thanked Jasmin for always being on his side and referring to her as ‘Jaan,’ Aly wished her happy birthday.

Jasmin and Aly were together in Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 and hence became good friends. Rumours of them being together were being widely circulated, but the two always said that they were just good friends. When Jasmin had an emotional breakdown in Bigg Boss, Aly entered the show mid-way to give her some moral support. Though the former got evicted, Aly went up to the finale. During their stint in the 14th season of the reality show, the two of them confessed their feeling for each other.

Since they stepped out from the BB house, the duo has been spending quality time together. From Jammu to their trip to Dubai, Jasmin and Aly are giving some major couple goals to their fans.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here