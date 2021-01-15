Aly Goni Takes Sly Dig at Rakhi Sawant's Marriage, Says 'Tera Pati Gayab Hai'

In the latest episode of Bigg Boss 14, Aly Goni will be seen getting at loggerheads with Rakhi Sawant. During their verbal spat, Aly takes a sly dig at Rakhi's marriage with businessman Ritesh, as he says, "Tera pati gayab hai." Rakhi defends her marriage saying their love is real and does not need proof. She also points a finger at Aly for using people to get is work done in the house.

Rakhi married Ritesh, a businessman, on July 28, 2019 in Mumbai. Their wedding photos went viral on internet in no time. However, Ritesh has come forward in media till now and even inside the BB house, Rakhi has claimed that Ritesh doe not meet her due to media hype around her.

Earlier, when Aly's friend Jasmin was inside the BB house, she was often fighting with Rakhi. During a heated argument, Jasmin covered Rakhi's face with a duck mask and the latter made a big fiasco, claiming Jasmin had hurt her on her implanted nose in the process. Rakhi was also seen banging her head on the table. When Jasmin was eliminated, Aly mouthed off Rakhi.

A new BB promo shows Aly and Rakhi's verbal fight escalating. Later, they also clash during the captaincy task.

From picking fights to hurling abuses, Rakhi, who initially made a name in Bollywood with her dance numbers, has not spared anyone in the BB house this season.