Aly Goni Tests Negative for Covid-19 After Scaring Fans with 'Not Keeping Well' Post

Bigg Boss 14 contestant and actor Aly Goni created panic among fans on Friday night after he informed them that he is not keeping well. Aly had written, “Not keeping roza today. Not feeling well, aap sab bhi apna khyal rakho and dua mein yaad rakho (everyone take care of yourselves and keep me in your prayers)." The post caused fans to worry of Aly had also contracted Covid-19, given the rampant infections of the virus.

Fans posted prayers and get well soon messages. A user wrote, “I m feeling really sad… Waiting to hear that our champ #AlyGoni is fine… GET WELL SOON ALY", while another posted, “Another user wrote, “Hope you’re Fine. Praying for you. Get well soon. Best wishes. Stay Strong @AlyGoni GET WELL SOON ALY."

Guy's Plzz pray for him..Don't worry @AlyGoni InShaAllah you'll be fine super soon ♥️♥️#JasminBhasin pic.twitter.com/ASTkYX8Oir — Jassu Jasminians (@Nila58698661) April 30, 2021

The actor informed fans later that he has tested negative for Covd-19 and is feeling better. Aly tweeted the news on Friday evening, and urged everyone to get themselves tested if they have symptoms. “Tests are negative and I m feeling better now thank you so much everyone love u all and please take care koi bhi symptoms ho seedha test karado (Get yourself tested if you have any symptoms) take care of ur self and ur family," Aly wrote.

Tests are negative and I m feeling better now thank you so much everyone ❤️ love u all and please take care koi bhi symptoms ho seedha test karado take care of ur self and ur family ❤️— Aly Goni (@AlyGoni) April 30, 2021

Just last month, Aly collaborated with girlfriend Jasmin Bhasin and singer Tony Kakkar for song titled Tera Suit. Aly and Jasmin realised their love for each other during “Bigg Boss 14".

