Aly Goni to be Eliminated from Bigg Boss 14 in Mid-week Eviction, Jasmin Bhasin in Top 4?

Bigg Boss 14 contestant Aly Goni will reportedly be the next house inmate to be evicted from the show mid-week. Reports have emerged that Aly will be evicted as part of mid-week eviction as the show approaches its finale week.

As per a Twitter handle, The Khabri, which is known for giving all the latest updates from Bigg Boss house, Aly is the one who will be eliminated from the house. The tweet read, "Yes, it's Confirmed! #AlyGoni is out of the House."

Yes Its Confirmed! #AlyGoni is out of the House. — The Khabri (@TheRealKhabri) December 1, 2020

Meanwhile, a source shared with the Indian Express.com that housemates will be given a task post which a contestant will be eliminated. "The task would be performed in pairs, where each one's lives will depend on the other. However, only one among the two will get a chance to move ahead." If Aly's eviction news is true then Jasmin will reportedly be going to the top four as she would be paired with Aly in the task. Eijaz Khan is already in the finale week after winning immunity stone.

Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla will go together, while Rahul will reportedly be paired with Eijaz for the task. Apart from this, Bigg Boss 14 is set to introduce a new twist. Rakhi Sawant, Arshi Khan, Vikas Gupta, Manu Punjabi, Kashmera Shah, and Rahul Mahajan will soon enter BB 14 house as challengers.