Aly Goni to 'Bigg Boss 14' Contestant Jasmin Bhasin: Trophy Leke Aana

Bigg Boss, one of the most controversial TV shows, launched its 14th season on October 3 at 9 pm with a bang. The host of the show Salman Khan introduced the contestants and they have already started hitting the headlines. TV actress Jasmin Bhasin, who started winning hearts with her bubbly nature, got a love message from her rumoured boyfriend Aly Goni who wants her to win the show. Aly who, was seen in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, took to social media and shared a picture of them together and wrote, “I will miss u J, I want u to win this one @jasminbhasin2806 that’s y I don’t want ki tu jaldi bahar aaye hahah... trophy leke aana I’m waiting #jasmininbb14 (sic)."

As soon as he shared the post, his friends and fans poured in their love in the comment section. While Anuj Sachdeva wrote, “Mera vote pakka @alygoni (sic),” Yuvika Chaudhary dropped heart emoji in the comment section. Aly’s ex-girlfriend Natasha Stankovic and his Yeh Hai Mohabbatein co-actress also dropped hearts in the comment.

Jasmin and Aly have been linked up for a long time and their social media post hints the same, however, both of them have always stuck to ‘Just friends’ code. Earlier on Jasmin’s birthday, Aly took to social media to share an adorable birthday post. Sharing the picture he wrote, “Happy birthday jasmin ️.. Aisi best friend kisi ko na mile kyunki I want to be the lucky one.. I can’t thank u enough for whatever u have done for me. it’s priceless... Please stay alwayssss by my side I feel strong... Love u sooo much (sic).”

The actress was earlier seen in shows like Khatron Ke Khiladi – Made in India, Naagin 4 and Dil Se Dil Tak. She already enjoys a huge fan following and it will be quite exciting to see her on the show.