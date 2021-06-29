Aly Goni Wishes Jasmin Bhasin on Birthday With Romantic Post, Says 'Love You So Much'

Aly Goni dedicated a romantic post to girlfriend Jasmin Bhasin on her birthday. The actor took to his Instagram account to share a bunch of mushy photos with Jasmin alongside a moving note. In the first picture, Jasmin can be seen kissing Aly on his right cheek. In another image, the couple is caught in a candid moment. Sharing the photos, Aly wrote, “Sometimes I look at u and I wonder how I got to be so damn lucky. I don’t have words to describe what all u have done for me… I just want to say thank u and I promise to be by your side always, no matter what. Best friend for life. God bless u and stay happy always love u so much. Happy birthday." (sic)

Responding to Aly’s post, Jasmin wrote, “I’m blessed to have you." The actress accompanied the comment with hashtags ‘always by your side’ and ‘best friend first’.

Aly Goni also shared a video featuring their special moments from their time on Bigg Boss 14. The duo frequently makes appearances on each other’s Instagram profiles.

Aly and Jasmin have been close friends for more than three years but they understood it was more than friendship between them when they were locked inside Bigg Boss 14 house. The duo confessed their feelings for each other on national television.

