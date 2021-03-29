Aly Goni's Brother Arslan Goni Sends Birthday Wishes to Sussanne Khan's Son Hrehaan

Bigg Boss 14 finalist Aly Goni’s brother Arslan Goni has wished Sussanne Khan’s son Hrehaan Roshan a very ‘Happy Birthday’ as the boy turned 15. On the occasion of Hrehaan’s birthday, Sussanne shared a video montage of her son with the family members and wished him. Arslan took to the comments section and wrote, “Happy, happy birthday." He added a partying face emoji. Sharing the video, Sussanne wrote, “To the love of my life, my Ray of the brightest Light… you are my everything. My happiest smiles are because of you! #15thbirthday #myHrehaanjaan #weareblessedtohavehim #sincereheart"

Recently, Sussanne and Arslan were spotted at choreographer Shabina Khan’s party. The two were also joined by Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin, who were last seen together in Bigg Boss 14 where they also confessed their love for each other. Arslan Goni made his Bollywood debut with the Richa Chadha and Kalki Koechlin-starrer ‘Jia Aur Jia’, which released in 2017.

Meanwhile, Sussanne reunited with her ex-husband, actor Hrithik Roshan to celebrate Hrehaan’s birthday. In the video montage, Hrithik and Sussanne are seen posing with the birthday boy and their second son, Hridhaan, Hrithik’s parents Rakesh Roshan and Pinky Roshan. The party was also attended by Sussanne’s brother, actor Zayed Khan, Sonali Bendre and former actor Gayatri Oberoi.