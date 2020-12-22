Aly Goni's Sister is Happy That Her Brother and Jasmin Bhasin Are Taking Their Relationship Seriously

Actor and Bigg Boss 14 contestant Aly Goni's sister Ilham Goni in a recent interview said that she is happy that her brother and Jasmin Bhasin, who is also a contestant on the reality show, are taking their relationship seriously.

In an interview with Times Of India, Ilham said, “People have always been interested in Aly and Jasmin's relationship. All these speculations don’t really matter, because we know they are just friends right now. If they have decided to come out, talk about it and want to take it further, it’s their choice. It's a serious matter. I am happy that they are taking it seriously and have decided to talk about it after they come out of the house.”

Ilham added that she is fine with people connecting dots, as everyone is entitled to an opinion. She said, "People love to talk about others and they are doing it with Aly and Jasmin, too. However, I choose to not react to these rumours."

In Monday's episode of Bigg Boss 14, Aly and Jasmin were heard talking about their marriage. Teasing Jasmin, Aly said he feels that after going out if he tries to find a girl, gets into a relationship but later if that girl doesn't turn out to be good or he doesn't feel for her, it would be a waste of time. Hence he should settle with Jasmin. While the actress didn't say much, she was seen blushing hard.

Later while speaking to Rakhi Sawant Aly said that his family has already accepted Jasmin. However, if Jasmin's family doesn't accept him, he will not hurt their feelings and will stop talking to her.

Despite all the marriage talks, the two have not officially accepted that they are in a relationship and have maintained that they are just friends.