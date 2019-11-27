Alya Manasa, Sanjeev Karthick to Become Parents Soon, Announce News with Sweet Post

Alya Manasa and Sanjeev Karthick, who met on the sets of the serial Raja Rani and became very close to one another, have an important reason to celebrate—they will soon be bringing home their first baby.

Fans were thrilled when their favourite couple tied the knot just a few months back (reportedly May-June), and now, with the news of Alya’s pregnancy, they couldn’t be any happier.

Husband Sanjeev shared the news of Alya’s preganancy on Instagram. He wrote, “Yes papu is pregnant. we need all your blessings and love as same as u guys given us till now. love u all (sic).”

The lovely couple had made their relationship known to the world on a reality show. The two decided to get married in June on Alya’s birthday but they made the official announcement in September. And now, just a few months later, the happy couple is expecting their first baby.

Fans and followers were highly elated to receive the news and flooded the couple with congratulatory messages. One fan commented on his post, “Congratulations both of u really I'm so happy for you”

On the work front, Alya Manasa is one of the judges of a reality dance show, ‘Dancing Super Stars’ in Vijay TV. Sanjeev Karthick is currently working with the show Katrin Mozhi and playing the role of Santosh.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.