Alya Manasa, Sanjeev Karthick to Become Parents Soon, Announce News with Sweet Post
Fans were thrilled when their Alya and Sanjeev tied the knot just a few months back, and now, with the news of Alya’s pregnancy, they couldn’t be any happier.
Vijay TV actors
Alya Manasa and Sanjeev Karthick, who met on the sets of the serial Raja Rani and became very close to one another, have an important reason to celebrate—they will soon be bringing home their first baby.
Fans were thrilled when their favourite couple tied the knot just a few months back (reportedly May-June), and now, with the news of Alya’s pregnancy, they couldn’t be any happier.
Husband Sanjeev shared the news of Alya’s preganancy on Instagram. He wrote, “Yes papu is pregnant. we need all your blessings and love as same as u guys given us till now. love u all (sic).”
The lovely couple had made their relationship known to the world on a reality show. The two decided to get married in June on Alya’s birthday but they made the official announcement in September. And now, just a few months later, the happy couple is expecting their first baby.
Fans and followers were highly elated to receive the news and flooded the couple with congratulatory messages. One fan commented on his post, “Congratulations both of u really I'm so happy for you”
On the work front, Alya Manasa is one of the judges of a reality dance show, ‘Dancing Super Stars’ in Vijay TV. Sanjeev Karthick is currently working with the show Katrin Mozhi and playing the role of Santosh.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Friday 26 July , 2019 Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019 Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019 Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019 Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Sourav Ganguly And Daughter Trolling Each Other is The Happy Place Instagram Should be
- Xiaomi Mi Note 10 With 108-Megapixel Camera to Launch Soon in India
- Kidambi Srikanth is Not Playing PBL 5 But Might Mentor His Team Benglauru Raptors
- New Harry Potter Film with Original Cast to Begin Shooting in 2020, Matthew Lewis Tweets
- A Deer Was Found Dead in Thailand With Over 7 Kgs of Plastic in Its Stomach