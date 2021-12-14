‘Am I the Drama’: Kajol Celebrates 20 Years of Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham

Marking the 20 years of Bollywood blockbuster Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, actress Kajol took shared an Instagram Reel consisting of some of her most loved moments from the movie. “#20YearsOfK3G”, she wrote while tagging Karan Johar, the director of the film and his production house Dharma movies.

In the Instgaram Reel, Kajol picks on the internet trend where people ask if they are ones who cause drama in their life. “Am I the drama,” she asks, and then adds snippets of her scenes from K3G. Her character in the movie is known for causing drama in every situation. “Ok maybe I am,” the actress said in the caption of the video.

The 2001 family drama starred one of the biggest names of the film industry including Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Kareena Kapoor, Jaya Bachchan, Kajol and Farida Jalal amongst others. Kajol had impressed the audience with her versatile acting and quirky expressions in the movie.

Since its release, ‘Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham’ has made a special place in the hearts of the Indian audience.

In the movie, a poor girl Anjali Sharma (Kajol) and a rich businessman’s son Rahul (Shah Rukh Khan) fall for each other. But Rahul’s father Yash Raichand (Amitabh Bachchan) disapproves of the duo’s relationship compelling Rahul to move to London after marrying Anjali. After 10 years, Rahul’s younger brother Rohan (Hrithik Roshan) pledges to reunite the family.

The video posted by Kajol garnered more than 1.5 lakh likes within two hours of being posted, with fans recalling some of the most famous dialogues and songs from the movie in the comments section like ‘Bole Chudiyan’, ‘Suraj hua maddham’, ‘Say Shava Shava’ and many more.

Earlier, a week before the 20th anniversary of his most cherished film, director Karan Johar penned down a long note on his Instagram page. “It's going to be 20 years and I still feel the euphoria of having this film released on the big screen and people going to watch it,” he wrote.

He added that he is delighted to see all the videos and occasions where the film’s music, dialogues and fashion are celebrated. Karan also shared a clip from his film’s song ‘Bole Chudiyan’ alongside the heartfelt note.

