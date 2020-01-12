Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Am Recovering Fast from Injury, Says Shahid Kapoor

Shahid got injured shooting for 'Jersey' in Chandigarh. He says that he is recovering fast but has a few stitches after the injury.

IANS

Updated:January 12, 2020, 2:04 PM IST
Image: Shahid Kapoor/Instagram

Actor Shahid Kapoor, who got injured while playing cricket during shooting a sequence for "Jersey" here, says the film has taken "a little bit of my blood" but he is recovering fast.

"Thank you for all the concern. Yes, I have got a few stitches but am recovering fast. #jersey has taken a little bit of my blood but a script this good deserves that in the least. Have a good one you all. Keep it real. Make it count. Spread the love. Humanity above all," Shahid tweeted on Sunday.

"Jersey" is a Hindi remake of the Telugu hit film of the same name. The Hindi version will be helmed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, who had also directed the original movie.

The film will narrate the story of a talented but failed cricketer named Arjun, who decides to make a comeback in his late thirties and play for India, in order to fulfil his son's wish.

The Hindi version also features Mrunal Thakur, is being presented by Allu Aravind, and produced by Aman Gill and Dil Raju.

Shahid was last seen on the big screen in the 2019 film "Kabir Singh" -- the Hindi remake of Telugu blockbuster "Arjun Reddy".

