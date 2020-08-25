Amaal Malik on Arijit Singh's Songs in Sadak 2: They Deserve to At Least Get a Release

Late Monday evening, hashtag #ReleaseArijitSongFromSadak2 was trending in India on Twitter. Fans of Arijit, came out in support of the singer demanding the release of two songs reportedly sung by him in the upcoming film Sadak 2. Music composer and singer Amaal Malik has also lent his support on Twitter for the same.

Responding to a tweet, Amaal wrote: "I think the song deserves to atleast get a release! Constantly hurting the fans will lead to nothing but just more disbelief in the music industry. Atleast put out the version if you can. #ReleaseArijitSongFromSadak2 (sic)."

I think the song deserves to atleast get a release ! Constantly hurting the fans will lead to nothing but just more disbelief in the music industry. Atleast put out the version if you can #ReleaseArijitSongFromSadak2 https://t.co/6T2M237qnj — Amaal Mallik (@AmaalMallik) August 23, 2020

It was recently reported that two songs of Alia Bhatt, Sanjay Dutt Aditya Roy Kapur starter Sadak 2, sung by Arijit were dropped from the soundtrack of the film. According to the report, the two songs are -- Shukriya, which is sung by Jubin Nautiyal and KK, while another one is Dil Mein Humdum. The latter is said to have been dropped entirely. However, there has been no official confirmation about the same.

Read: Salman Khan Fans Troll Amaal Mallik for Saying That Shah Rukh Khan is His Favourite Actor, Singer Replies

Meanwhile, Amaal engaged in a Twitter battle with fans of Bollywood superstar Salman Khan on Monday afternoon. Amaal took to Twitter to share that he respects Salman Khan for launching him, but he will not tolerate "any sh**" from his fans and referred to them as "Bhaitards."

The whole thing started after Amaal called himself a Shah Rukh Khan fan which did not seemingly go down well with Salman Khan fans as claimed by Amaal. He tweeted, "It all started with me saying #Srk is my favourite actor, and these idiots went crazy."

Read: Shah Rukh Khan Fans Trend 'IStandWithAmaal' After Salman Khan Followers Trolled Amaal Mallik

Soon after, hashtag "IStandWithAmaal" is trending on Twitter, with Shah Rukh Khan's fans coming out in large support for him.