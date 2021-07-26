Amaal Mallik, Armaan Malik's Grandmother Passes Away; Dia Mirza, Akriti Kakar Pay Condolences

Singer and composer Amaal Mallik and Armaan Malik’s grandmother passed away on Sunday evening. The brothers took to social media to share the heartbreaking news and penned an emotional post along with two video clips shared by them. The Main Rahoon Ya Na Rahoon singer shared a throwback video where he can be heard referring to her as ‘The Queen’.

He wrote, “Lost my best friend today… my dadijaan. The light of my life. I still cannot process this loss. A void I know nobody can fill. You were the cutest, the most precious human being ever. I am so grateful that I got so much time with you and got all your love, hugs and kisses. Allah my angel is now with you ❤️"

In a separate post shared by Amaal, he shared a monochromatic video and two pictures and expressed how the most difficult task in his life was to bury his grandmother with his own hands.

“It was the most difficult task of my life to bury you with my own hands today. I cried hopelessly for a last hug, but you had already gone You wanted to be buried right next to your husband and I’m glad we could make that happen…As I left, it began to rain and I looked up to the skies & smiled knowing that you are right where you wanted to be, united with Dada in another dimension, just like this picture. There was never any one before , nor will there be any one after. Sundays with Dadi was the real deal with Aloo Parathas for breakfast and Pizza Parties for dinner….You lived to love your children & grandchildren, you fought long and hard. Respect & Love. You will live within us till the end. The OG Malik has left us," his heartwrenching post read.

People from the film and music fraternity took to the comment section to pay their condolences.

Recently, Bollywood actors Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday, too, lost their respective grandparents.

