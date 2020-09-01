Amaal Mallik Blasts Trolls: '#Bhaitards Asked Me to Commit Suicide and Blame it on Salman Khan'

Amaal Mallik has been lately receiving online abuse and death threats from enraged fans of Salman Khan for naming Shah Rukh Khan as his favourite actor. On Monday, the singer-composer took to Instagram to shut down the trollers. In a series of self-written notes, Amaal mentioned those who abuse him on his social media profiles believing he doesn’t respect Salman Khan are wrong. He said they should know that he owes his beginning to the actor and will forever be indebted to him for the same. He went on to say, “Its shocking to see the levels to which people can stoop and roll in, to mess with someone’s peace”.

Referring to uneducated Salman fans as #Bhaitards, he revealed that they have asked him even to die by suicide. Amaal, in his post, questioned how it is human and who wouldn’t lose his calm over such brutality. He further clarified that all the foul language used against him will not be tolerated any further. He will not allow ‘gutter rats’ harm his close ones and vandalise his family, come what may’.

Concluding his message, Amaal hoped that the message would reach the ‘illiterates’ who seemed to have decided his opinions and decisions.

He captioned the post as, “I prefer to write my thoughts here, so that no one from the media can create sensational titles and distort facts. (I know it’s still gonna happen) PS : Please don’t share my post if you care too much about your careers in Bollywood”.

Amaal had made his debut in Bollywood as a composer by contributing to three songs in Salman Khan's 2014 film Jai Ho.

Addressing the negativity he received on social media, he wrote on Twitter last week, “#SalmanKhan made me a music composer YES, I respect him for that & always will. Disturbed fans who are abusing me for liking another actor’s work, threatening my fans and family needed a little hard schooling & that’s all this was. Stay away #Amaalians , seedha report & block.”

#SalmanKhan made me a music composer YES, I respect him for that & always will.Disturbed fans who are abusing me for liking another actor’s work, threatening my fans and family needed a little hard schooling & that’s all this was.Stay away #Amaalians , seedha report & block. pic.twitter.com/38sLU3KdLH — Amaal Mallik (@AmaalMallik) August 26, 2020

Amaal recently crooned the single titled 'Dil Ko Maine Di Kasam' in collaboration with Arijit Singh. The music video featured Bigg Boss 13 contestants Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana.