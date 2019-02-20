LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Amaal Mallik on Working with Brother Armaan: I Only Collaborate with Him if the Song is Right

Amaal Mallik says he never uses his younger brother Armaan Malik as his go-to singer.

IANS

Updated:February 20, 2019, 3:46 PM IST
Image: Instagram/Amaal Mallik
For singer-composer Amaal Mallik, nothing is above music, not even his brother, singer Armaan Malik, with whom he often collaborates.

"People at times say that my songs are hit because they are sung by Armaan. But I never use him as my go-to singer. I only collaborate with him if the song is right. I am very hard-core when it comes to my music because the songs that I create will remain forever," Amaal told IANS.

"But yes, the only advantage I have is that he is my brother and since we have grown up together, I know exactly how I can bring out his best emotions when he delivers a rendition. And he also sees how I make the song," he said.

Recounting an incident, Amaal added, "In 2015, I composed the single Chal wahan jaate hain, which was picturised on Tiger Shroff and Kriti (Sanon). Though Armaan sang the scratch version of the song, I removed his voice in the final recording and Arjit Singh sung it. That time, Armaan's voice wasn't mature enough to hold the song.

"Now he is 23 years old and has gained a certain maturity, a depth that we all love about his voice. So I collaborate with him much more. But my brotherhood does not come before my music."

Together, Armaan and Amaal—the singer and composer duo—have delivered several popular songs, including Bol do na zara, Sau aasmaan, Buddhu sa mann and Main rahoon ya na rahoon. 

