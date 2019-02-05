LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
2-min read

Amaal Mallik Reacts on #MeToo Allegations Against Uncle Anu Malik: I Don’t Consider Him Family

Amaal’s comments come months after Anu Malik was accused of sexual harassment by singers Shweta Pandit and Sona Mohapatra.

News18.com

Updated:February 5, 2019, 10:30 AM IST
Amaal Mallik Reacts on #MeToo Allegations Against Uncle Anu Malik: I Don’t Consider Him Family
Image: Instagram
Amaal Mallik, known for composing music and singing for several popular films, including Hero, Badrinath Ki Dulhaniya and Mubarakan, says he doesn’t not consider his uncle, music composer Anu Malik, as his family.

Amaal’s comments come months after Anu was accused of sexual harassment by singers Shweta Pandit and Sona Mohapatra.




Talking about the fiasco, Amaal told BollywoodLife, “When it happened, it is obviously a little humiliating. But more importantly, I would like to say that my family is first my four people. Beyond that, I don’t count anyone as a family. Unki apni family (he has his own family) hai and it was a tough time for them.”

However, Amaal feels people who call out their perpetrators shouldn’t limit their accusations to social media alone and should take the offender all the way to the court. “What happens is, when people talk on social media, it goes a little wrong. When you have alleged someone and taken their name, you should drag it to the court and through the judicial system, try to achieve what you want to achieve. Because if you don't take it ahead then why did you even do this in the first place," he said.

"You have insulted a man, got him off a reality show... He has two daughters, all of those things... Either go with it with full force and stand by it or just don't.

“Today the law and we are with you. Take the judicial route instead of social media. Tomorrow even I can go on Twitter and accuse that someone has accused me and people would also believe me," he shared his concerns,” he added.

Backing Sona Mohapatra’s claims against Anu Malik, Amaal said, "I'm close to Sona Mohapatra. If she has said about Anu Malik, there must be a reason. And if there is a reason they should move to the court."

