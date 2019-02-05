English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Budget Highlights
Amaal Mallik Reacts on #MeToo Allegations Against Uncle Anu Malik: I Don’t Consider Him Family
Amaal’s comments come months after Anu Malik was accused of sexual harassment by singers Shweta Pandit and Sona Mohapatra.
Image: Instagram
Loading...
Amaal Mallik, known for composing music and singing for several popular films, including Hero, Badrinath Ki Dulhaniya and Mubarakan, says he doesn’t not consider his uncle, music composer Anu Malik, as his family.
Amaal’s comments come months after Anu was accused of sexual harassment by singers Shweta Pandit and Sona Mohapatra.
Talking about the fiasco, Amaal told BollywoodLife, “When it happened, it is obviously a little humiliating. But more importantly, I would like to say that my family is first my four people. Beyond that, I don’t count anyone as a family. Unki apni family (he has his own family) hai and it was a tough time for them.”
However, Amaal feels people who call out their perpetrators shouldn’t limit their accusations to social media alone and should take the offender all the way to the court. “What happens is, when people talk on social media, it goes a little wrong. When you have alleged someone and taken their name, you should drag it to the court and through the judicial system, try to achieve what you want to achieve. Because if you don't take it ahead then why did you even do this in the first place," he said.
"You have insulted a man, got him off a reality show... He has two daughters, all of those things... Either go with it with full force and stand by it or just don't.
“Today the law and we are with you. Take the judicial route instead of social media. Tomorrow even I can go on Twitter and accuse that someone has accused me and people would also believe me," he shared his concerns,” he added.
Backing Sona Mohapatra’s claims against Anu Malik, Amaal said, "I'm close to Sona Mohapatra. If she has said about Anu Malik, there must be a reason. And if there is a reason they should move to the court."
Follow @News18Movies for more.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Amaal’s comments come months after Anu was accused of sexual harassment by singers Shweta Pandit and Sona Mohapatra.
Had to go back to my worst memory as a teenage girl today to write this and speak up - its now or never. This is my #MeToo and have to warn young girls about #AnuMalik & let you know your #TimesUp @IndiaMeToo— Shweta Pandit (@ShwetaPandit7) October 17, 2018
Thank you @sonamohapatra for speaking up about him & supporting this pic.twitter.com/e261pGQyEq
Talking about the fiasco, Amaal told BollywoodLife, “When it happened, it is obviously a little humiliating. But more importantly, I would like to say that my family is first my four people. Beyond that, I don’t count anyone as a family. Unki apni family (he has his own family) hai and it was a tough time for them.”
However, Amaal feels people who call out their perpetrators shouldn’t limit their accusations to social media alone and should take the offender all the way to the court. “What happens is, when people talk on social media, it goes a little wrong. When you have alleged someone and taken their name, you should drag it to the court and through the judicial system, try to achieve what you want to achieve. Because if you don't take it ahead then why did you even do this in the first place," he said.
"You have insulted a man, got him off a reality show... He has two daughters, all of those things... Either go with it with full force and stand by it or just don't.
“Today the law and we are with you. Take the judicial route instead of social media. Tomorrow even I can go on Twitter and accuse that someone has accused me and people would also believe me," he shared his concerns,” he added.
Backing Sona Mohapatra’s claims against Anu Malik, Amaal said, "I'm close to Sona Mohapatra. If she has said about Anu Malik, there must be a reason. And if there is a reason they should move to the court."
Follow @News18Movies for more.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Movie Review: Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, An Unusual Love Story
-
Friday 25 January , 2019
Charismatic Kangana Ranaut Is The Star Of The Action Packed Manikarnika
-
Sunday 13 January , 2019
Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
-
Monday 14 January , 2019
In Conversation With Jerome d'Ambrosio, Formula E Driver - Team Mahindra Racing
-
Sunday 30 December , 2018
2018: The Year Of Path-Breaking India Webseries
Movie Review: Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, An Unusual Love Story
Friday 25 January , 2019 Charismatic Kangana Ranaut Is The Star Of The Action Packed Manikarnika
Sunday 13 January , 2019 Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
Monday 14 January , 2019 In Conversation With Jerome d'Ambrosio, Formula E Driver - Team Mahindra Racing
Sunday 30 December , 2018 2018: The Year Of Path-Breaking India Webseries
Live TV
Recommended For You
- People Left Puzzled After PM Waves at 'Empty' Dal Lake in Srinagar
- By the Time I Start Working, He'll be Packing Up: Shah Rukh on If He'd Ever Do Film With Akshay
- Amaal Mallik Reacts on #MeToo Allegations Against Uncle Anu Malik: I Don’t Consider Him Family
- Manikarnika Row: Why is He Maligning the Film? Kangana Launches Fresh Attack on Sonu Sood
- As Google+ Nears Its End, Here is How You Can Download All Your Profile Data
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results