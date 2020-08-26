Amaal Mallik Receives Death Threats on Social Media from Salman Khan Fans

Singer-composer Amaal Mallik engaged in a Twitter battle with fans of Bollywood superstar Salman Khan on Monday afternoon. After being bullied and trolled by fans of the superstar, Amaal declared on his verified account that while he respects Salman for launching him, he will not tolerate negative behaviour from his fans, who he refers to as Bhaitards.

On Tuesday night, Amaal shared snapshots of death threats he received as a result of saying that shah Rukh Khan was his favourite actor.

Would love to follow your request but Is this #BeingHuman ? Hope this helps you @Iamrahulkanal to realise what is happening, and where to draw the line No one likes to promote propaganda , & specially not educated musicians :) :) :) https://t.co/Hsqjy6BUrU pic.twitter.com/icaFxHOAhC — Amaal Mallik (@AmaalMallik) August 25, 2020

Amaal also reiterated that Salman gave him a break in the film industry and he will always respect him for that but abusive stance of his fans was not welcomed.

#SalmanKhan made me a music composer YES, I respect him for that & always will.Disturbed fans who are abusing me for liking another actor’s work, threatening my fans and family needed a little hard schooling & that’s all this was.Stay away #Amaalians , seedha report & block. pic.twitter.com/38sLU3KdLH — Amaal Mallik (@AmaalMallik) August 26, 2020

Composer Anu Malik's nephew Amaal Mallik made his Bollywood debut as a composer back in 2014 by composing three songs for Salman Khan's film Jai Ho.