1-MIN READ

Amaal Mallik Receives Death Threats on Social Media from Salman Khan Fans

Amaal Mallik

Amaal Mallik

Amaal Mallik is being targeted online for saying Shah Rukh Khan is his favourite actor. However, he is not one to back down easily.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: August 26, 2020, 10:15 AM IST
Singer-composer Amaal Mallik engaged in a Twitter battle with fans of Bollywood superstar Salman Khan on Monday afternoon. After being bullied and trolled by fans of the superstar, Amaal declared on his verified account that while he respects Salman for launching him, he will not tolerate negative behaviour from his fans, who he refers to as Bhaitards.

On Tuesday night, Amaal shared snapshots of death threats he received as a result of saying that shah Rukh Khan was his favourite actor.

Amaal also reiterated that Salman gave him a break in the film industry and he will always respect him for that but abusive stance of his fans was not welcomed.

Composer Anu Malik's nephew Amaal Mallik made his Bollywood debut as a composer back in 2014 by composing three songs for Salman Khan's film Jai Ho.

