Amala Paul Confirms Dating Someone, Says 'What I am Now is Because of the Love He Has for Me'

Actress Amala Paul, who is known for her roles in films such as Sindhu Samaveli, Mynaa, Naadodigal and Deiva Thirumagal, recently made some revelations about her love life during an interview.

The actress has admitted to dating somebody and said this is the "best" phase of her life.

In a conversation with The Indian Express, the actress said, "Yes, I am seeing someone. I would love to get married, have a baby and adopt one. I feel calmer and more secure now."

When further prodded about the special someone, Amala said, "I shared the Aadai script with him and he told me I needed to work on myself. Guess what he told me after watching my films? I was a shitty actor. He is supportive of my decisions. What I am now is because of the love he has for me. His love healed me. He is such a cool guy!"

Amala was earlier married to director A L Vijay. The two officially got divorced in 2017 following some issues in their marriage.

The actress is now gearing up for the release of Aadai. The teaser of the film was released in June and received much appreciation. Besides Aadai, Amala will also be seen in Adho Andha Paravai Pola, Aadjeevitham and Cadaver.

