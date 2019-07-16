Amala Paul Reacts to Ex-Husband AL Vijay’s Marriage with R Aishwarya

Days after creating buzz with her bare-back look for the movie Aadai, actress Amala Paul has made headlines yet again with her recent interview in which she has finally reacted to her ex-husband, Tamil director AL Vijay’s recent wedding with Dr R Aishwarya.

While she revealed that she too is in a new relationship, Amala expressed happiness at Vijay’s second marriage. The filmmaker tied the knot with R Aishwarya in a private ceremony on Thursday.

Congratulating Vijay on new beginnings, Amala, as quoted by IB Times, said, “Vijay is a very sweet man. A fantastic human. I wholeheartedly wish him a happy married life and wish the couple lots of babies.”

Her warm, positive gesture towards to her ex-husband’s second marriage has earned her a lot of appreciation. Amala also spoke at length about how she got a lot of support and acting roles even after her divorce. She said nothing could stop her from growing at the professional front, not even her divorce with the famous Tamil director.

Meanwhile, sharing the news of his second marriage, Vijay had earlier said, “Just like everyone, my life travelled through different stages involving success, failure, joy and pain. But what stood by me through all such occasions is the strong support from the press and media. I am happy to announce my marriage with Dr R Aishwarya and it is going to be a private ceremony which will be held in July 2019. With all your love and blessings, am embarking on a new chapter in my life!”

Notably, Amala and Vijay got married in Chennai in June 2014. But they decided to part ways two years later in 2016 and got officially divorced in February 2017.

