Amala Paul is Dating This Mumbai-based Singer?

Amala Paul, who got divorced from director AL Vijay in 2017, is reportedly in a romantic relationship with Mumbai-based singer Bhavinder Singh. If rumours are to be believed, the duo is in a live-in relationship.

Last year, during the promotion of her film, Amala had mentioned that she was dating someone but had not revealed the identity. She had also added that true love has healed her. If the speculations are to be believed, then Amala and Bhavinder were also recently holidaying in Bali.

In an interview with India Today, Amala had said that her boyfriend gave up his career to support hers. She said, “The person I have become and the way I look at my work, I owe it to him. Only a mother can give unconditional love with sacrifice. This person has also proved that he can be sacrificing and quitting his job to be with me and support me because he knows my passion."

Amala had tied the knot with AL Vijay in a grand ceremony in 2014, but they parted ways.

She was last seen in Tamil film Adho Andha Paravai Pola, which hit the screens on February 28. Apart from her, the movie also starred Ashish Vidyarthi and Samir Kochhar.

