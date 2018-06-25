English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Amala Paul Lauds Malayalam Film Njan Marykutty for Raising Issues Faced by Transgender Community
Actress Amala Paul has lauded director Ranjith Sankar for taking a road less travelled with his movie "Njan Marykutty".
A file photo.
Actress Amala Paul has lauded director Ranjith Sankar for taking a road less travelled with his movie Njan Marykutty, which she says is an important piece on social inclusion of the transgender community.
"A much needed and important piece of social inclusion, as we are marching to the 'Age of Empathy'. Njan Marykutty brings to life, lives of transgender community, breaking various exclusionary myths and propaganda built around or about them by society, religious institutions or economic enterprises," Amala posted on her Facebook page on Sunday.
The movie features actor Jayasurya as Marykutty.
"It chronicles not just the anticipated hardships of the community, but instead marvels or I must say celebrates the spirit of human endeavours and the strength of a survivalist," Amala added.
She hailed Jayasurya, whom she described as "one of the best actors in the country", for taking up such a role and doing it with absolute devotion.
"After all, we are all kids of the infinite, as genderless as him, herself," she said, urging viewers to go and watch a movie which will make them leave their seat with a "kindled heart".
Also Watch
"A much needed and important piece of social inclusion, as we are marching to the 'Age of Empathy'. Njan Marykutty brings to life, lives of transgender community, breaking various exclusionary myths and propaganda built around or about them by society, religious institutions or economic enterprises," Amala posted on her Facebook page on Sunday.
The movie features actor Jayasurya as Marykutty.
"It chronicles not just the anticipated hardships of the community, but instead marvels or I must say celebrates the spirit of human endeavours and the strength of a survivalist," Amala added.
She hailed Jayasurya, whom she described as "one of the best actors in the country", for taking up such a role and doing it with absolute devotion.
"After all, we are all kids of the infinite, as genderless as him, herself," she said, urging viewers to go and watch a movie which will make them leave their seat with a "kindled heart".
Also Watch
-
Incredibles 2 Review: Disney Sequel Packs A Punch, Jack Jack A Surprise
-
Saturday 23 June , 2018
Now Showing: Masand's Verdict on Ocean's 8, Hereditary and Incredibles 2
-
Wednesday 20 June , 2018
Gender Fluidity, Born Female But Choosing Gender Everyday
-
Thursday 07 June , 2018
Suniel Shetty Talks About Fitness And His Mission To Make India Fit
Incredibles 2 Review: Disney Sequel Packs A Punch, Jack Jack A Surprise
Saturday 23 June , 2018 Now Showing: Masand's Verdict on Ocean's 8, Hereditary and Incredibles 2
Wednesday 20 June , 2018 Gender Fluidity, Born Female But Choosing Gender Everyday
Thursday 07 June , 2018 Suniel Shetty Talks About Fitness And His Mission To Make India Fit
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Sanju: Rajkumar Hirani Reveals How Sanjay Dutt Would Con Women into Sleeping With Him
- Roger Federer Loses Number 1 Spot as Borna Coric Stuns Him in Halle Final
- This Throwback Video Of Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor Dancing Their Heart Out Is Too Good To Miss
- Ayaz Memon: Chandimal Temerity After Sandpaper Gate Boggles the Mind
- [In Pics] Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro Leaked in a Series of Images: Notch Display, Dual Camera Confirmed