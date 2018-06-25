Amala Paul Lauds Malayalam Film Njan Marykutty for Raising Issues Faced by Transgender Community

Actress Amala Paul has lauded director Ranjith Sankar for taking a road less travelled with his movie Njan Marykutty, which she says is an important piece on social inclusion of the transgender community."A much needed and important piece of social inclusion, as we are marching to the 'Age of Empathy'. Njan Marykutty brings to life, lives of transgender community, breaking various exclusionary myths and propaganda built around or about them by society, religious institutions or economic enterprises," Amala posted on her Facebook page on Sunday.The movie features actor Jayasurya as Marykutty."It chronicles not just the anticipated hardships of the community, but instead marvels or I must say celebrates the spirit of human endeavours and the strength of a survivalist," Amala added.She hailed Jayasurya, whom she described as "one of the best actors in the country", for taking up such a role and doing it with absolute devotion."After all, we are all kids of the infinite, as genderless as him, herself," she said, urging viewers to go and watch a movie which will make them leave their seat with a "kindled heart".