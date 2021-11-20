Amala Paul Loses Movie With Nagarjuna After She Asks For Huge Remuneration: Reports

Actress Amala Paul who was roped in by makers for sharing the screen space with senior actor Nagarjuna Akkineni in The Ghost has reportedly left the film. The media reports suggest that she demanded a huge remuneration to act alongside Nagarjuna in the Telugu action entertainer directed by Praveen Sattaru. She was roped in by makers after Kajal Aggarwal backed out owing to her pregnancy.

According to media reports, Kajal was the first choice of makers to play the female lead in The Ghost. A few days back, the makers decided to replace Kajal with Amala Paul. Now, the latest development is that Amala Paul has lost the project as she was demanding huge remuneration for working with an actor more than double her age. Amala is 30 years old while Nagarjuna is 62.

Several reports also suggest that actress Mehreen is asking more than Rs 1 crore to play opposite Nagarjuna. However, the makers are still looking to finalize the lead actress for the film.

In The Ghost, Nagarjuna will be playing the lead role of a retired RAW officer based in London. It is likely to have several realistic yet intense action scenes and cater to the urban audience.

The first poster of the film was unveiled on Nagarjuna’s 62nd birthday on August 29. In the poster, he can be seen holding a blood-stained sword and dressed in a hoodie as people bow down to him against the backdrop of London’s Big Ben.

NAGARJUNA: NEW FILM TITLED 'THE GHOST'… On Nagarjuna's birthday today, here's the #FirstLook of his new #Telugu film #TheGhost… Costars #KajalAggarwal… Directed by Praveen Sattaru… Produced by Narayan Das K Narang, Puskur Ram Mohan Rao and Sharrath Marar. #GhostFirstLook pic.twitter.com/Z4a0O48EG6— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 29, 2021

Apart from Nagarjuna, The Ghost will see actress Gul Panag and Anikha Surendran in prominent roles. The film is produced by Narayan Das K Narang, Puskur Ram Mohan Rao and Sharrath Marar. Several scenes of the movie will be filmed in Hyderabad.

