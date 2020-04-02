Amala Paul Opens Up On Life After Father's Demise, Says 'It's a Major Downfall'

Actress Amala Paul recently opened up about losing her father Paul Varghese to cancer. He was 61. In an Instagram post, she revealed how things have changed and how she and her mother have been coping with the loss.

The incident took place in January when Varghese scummed to his battle with cancer. In the post, she said the feeling of losing a parent cannot be described.

“Losing a parent is a feeling that cannot be described, it's a MAJOR DOWNFALL and you begin to TRANSCEND into the UNKNOWN DARKNESS and experience varied emotions. Losing my PAPPA to CANCER OPENED a whole new DIMENSION IN MY LIFE. It made me realize so many things,” she added.







Stressing upon the importance of self-love and healing, she added, “We live in a big beautiful world. Like the Yin to the Yang, we also live in a world carved out by 'SOCIETAL NORMS' that DICTATE our EVERY MOVE and EVERY THOUGHT. We start getting CONDITIONED from a very YOUNG AGE and SHUT OURSELVES through the TRAUMATIC EXPERIENCES and LOCK parts of our INNER-CHILD in to these BOXES”.

In the long heartfelt post, the actor also mentioned how women forget to love themselves in the process of loving their families, husband and children. Furthermore, Amala also gives credit to her brother who she says has stood like a pillar in these difficult times.

