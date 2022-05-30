Amala Paul Sets Temperature Soaring With Bikini Pics From Her Vacation

Amala Paul has taken the social media by storm with her latest pics in Bikini from her vacation. Recently the actress shared a few photos in a black and white polka-dot bikini on Instagram and her fans are left awestruck. Amala is seen in a white trouser and a polka-dot bikini at a beach.

It is evident from the photos that she is on a beautiful beach enjoying kayaking. Sharing the photos, she wrote, “Had a date with my long-time friend. I’m talking about my kayak!”

In one post she can be seen sitting on the sand on a beautiful sunny day next to a red kayak. Her sun-kissed photos look absolutely stunning and her fans are appreciating her look. She has paired her bold outfit with black and white polka-dot hairband. The photos have garnered over 2.21 lakh likes on Instagram.

In another post, she can be seen rowing the kayak in the water. Her adventurous side is clearly visible in these photos. ‘Row row row your worries away on a sunny day,” she wrote in the caption. Her fans were quick to admire her. One user wrote, “Beautiful Amala.” Another wrote, “My Sweetheart Ammu.”

The actress, known for her roles in Tamil and Malayalam films, recently revealed that she has now acquired a golden visa from the UAE government.

In 2018, Amala was in the news for her alleged involvement in a tax evasion case. She was accused of purchasing a vehicle in Pondicherry using fake documents.

On the work front Amala was seen in Tamil anthology Kutty Story, which released in theatres in February 2021. She also worked in Telugu film Pitta Kathalu, which premiered on Netflix. She is now waiting for the release of her upcoming Malayalam film Aadujeevitham.

