Amala Paul Sets The Internet On Fire With Her Latest Beach Photos

Amala Paul, who has 4.5 million followers on Instagram, has left her fans gasping for breath with her latest photos. The actress is vacationing in the Maldives and is enjoying some sun, sand and sea. Recently, she shared several photos from the exotic location and they are making headlines. In the photos, Amala is dressed in a pastel-coloured bikini and has completed her look with a seashell neck chain, a beach bag and a hat.

The actress has kept her hair tied in a semi bun and completed the look with wedges and neutral makeup. She has captioned her photos as “The beach is my therapist.” In total, Amala Paul’s latest photos have close to eight lakh likes. Ace tennis player Jwala Gutta left love-struck emoji.

Amala Paul has been in the news for her sensational comments. The actress took a break from films in 2019 and made her comeback in 2021. She has worked in various films in Malayalam, Tamil, Kannada and Telugu industries.

Recently, in an interview with Etimes, Amala Paul talked about why she left the Telugu film industry. She said, “When I went to the Telugu industry, I realised that there was the family concept. There, the industry is very much dominated by these families and their fans.

“And the kind of films that they were making now was very different. There would always be two actresses and we’d be there for the love scenes, songs and everything was very glamorous. They were very commercial films, and I couldn’t connect much with that industry then, so I did very few films there.”

On the work front, in 2021, Amala Paul was seen in two anthology films: Kutty Story in Tamil and Pitta Kathalu in Telugu. She also made her OTT debut with the web series Kudi Yedamaithe.

