Amala Paul Starrer Adho Andha Paravai Pola To Be Released On August 26

Amala Paul is set to entertain fans with her long-delayed Tamil film Adho Andha Paravai Pola. The fast-paced action drama will finally hit screens on August 26. The upcoming movie is billed as a survival thriller set against the backdrop of a forest and is directed by debutant KR Vinoth. With Amala Paul in the lead, the star cast of the film includes Ashish Vidyarthi, Samir Kochchar and Supreme Sundhar in pivotal roles.

The plot of Adho Andha Paravai Pola revolves around a woman and two children, who get trapped in a forest and are trying to get away from there. Amala performed some heavy-duty stunts for the film, during which she also suffered injuries.

For the film, the actress had undergone training for Krav Maga martial arts. The movie features her in a role that she has not done in her career so far.

For the unversed, the title Adho Andha Paravai Pola, which talks about freedom, has been taken from a popular song from the iconic Tamil film Aayirathil Oruvan.

Before announcing the latest release date, the makers of the film announced multiple release dates, but had to postpone the release due to the Covid-19 pandemic and other reasons.

Music for the film has been composed by Jakes Bejoy to the lyrics written by Arun Rajagopalan. John Abraham JR has handled editing for the film.

The film is bankrolled by Jones under the banner of Century International Films.

On the work front, Amala also has Cadaver in which she plays a surgeon. The film, directed by Anoop Panicker, is waiting for its release. Touted to be an investigative thriller, the upcoming film features Harish Uthaman, Munishkanth, and Athulya Ravi.

